World
Biden: We’ll make it happen: Biden on expense bills – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden on Friday pledged to push his broad national agenda over the line as he heads to Congress to energize Democrats negotiating for a second day on two landmark spending bills that could define his legacy – or signify a crippling political failure.
“I’m telling you, we’ll get there,” he told reporters after meeting with House Democrats who are deeply divided over a spending spree that Biden said would restore America’s battered middle class.
“It doesn’t matter when. It doesn’t matter whether it’s six minutes, six days, or six weeks, we’re going to do it.”
The unusual presidential visit follows weeks of travel by party leaders the other way to the White House as Biden tries to push through the two ambitious spending plans.
One would spend $ 1.2 trillion on repairing infrastructure and the other would spend even more on education, child care and promoting clean energy.
“These are his proposals. These are his bold ideas,” Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
“It is his plan that he described: not only to rebuild our roads, our railways and our bridges, and put millions of people back to work, but also to return day care centers, care for the elderly (preschool programs) more profitable, to face the climate crisis. And he wants to plead the cause directly with the members. ”
Biden’s political legacy is at stake, as are Democrats’ chances of retaining control of Congress in the midterm elections next year.
However, on Thursday, a chicken game between moderate Democrats and more left-wing members on the bills ended in stalemate.
Their minimal majority in Congress means that even a few defections could prevent the votes from succeeding.
Nancy Pelosi, the leader of the House Democrats, delayed a vote on infrastructure Thursday as congressional leaders mediated disputes between the party’s centrist and left groups.
– Trust issue – The stalemate on the Democratic side is rooted in political differences over how much the government should spend, but also the lack of trust between competing factions.
On the one hand, moderate Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema – popularly known as the “Manchinema” duo – refuse to support the proposed price of $ 3.5 trillion for the social spending program.
They are supporting something more modest, however, with Manchin offering $ 1.5 trillion. They have also already voted in favor of the separate $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
In the House, a younger, fiery generation of more left-wing representatives are insisting on keeping the $ 3.5 trillion figure for social spending, or at least something close to it.
And to maintain their bargaining power, they refuse to support the popular infrastructure bill, claiming it can only happen once they know they have a “yes” from the Democrat-controlled Senate to the agreement on social spending.
“If there is something else missing a vote, that someone can offer me that gives me the same assurances, I want to listen to it”, Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters, hinting that the left might be ready to compromise.
“But for now, I still say we need a vote.”
Psaki said the administration’s outreach to Congressional Democrats and their staff has included at least 300 phone calls or meetings since September 1.
During the 2020 campaign, Biden repeatedly touted his negotiating skills – established during his four decades as a senator – but he made the trip to Capitol Hill only rarely as a President.
His in-person visit was a welcome development for grassroots Democrats who expressed hope he would get more involved.
Pelosi must decide on Friday whether he tries to pass the infrastructure bill again, despite the risk that progressives will kill him.
Alternatively, she could put everything on ice to buy time to work out a comprehensive deal on the two bills.
However, there is no specific timeline for action on either bill, and Biden won’t see the lack of progress as a defeat unless it starts to drag on in. the election year.
With a threat of government shutdown averted until December, the next urgent deadline is to raise the national debt limit before the October 18 default date – and there is still no plan on how to accomplish it.
It is usually not a complicated problem. This year, however, Republicans are refusing to join Democrats in granting the clearance, while Democrats argue they shouldn’t have to shoulder the blame alone.
The deadlock leaves the United States on the edge of the cliff of defaulting on its $ 28 trillion debt, with lack of progress soon to begin to build momentum in financial markets.
