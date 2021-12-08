Biden warns Putin of unprecedented sanctions if Ukraine attacks

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of unprecedented US sanctions if Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border launch an attack.

A day after speaking for two hours via video link, Biden said Putin got “the message”.

“I said very clearly that if in fact he invaded Ukraine, there would be serious consequences, serious consequences – economic consequences like he has never seen or seen,” said Biden to reporters at the White House.

But Biden added that sending US troops to confront Russia was “not on the table.”

Adding to diplomatic pressure on the head of the Kremlin, the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned of the “consequences” for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a huge Russian project to deliver natural gas to Germany.

Asked in an interview with Die Welt TV if he could imagine using the pipeline as leverage to repel a Russian attack on Ukraine, Scholz said his government wanted “the inviolability of the borders to be respected” and that “everyone world understands that there would be consequences if this were not the case. “

The White House had already suggested immediately after the video summit that shutting down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could be part of an economic response, although the issue is controversial in Europe, which relies heavily on Russian energy resources.

The French foreign ministry said in a statement that Russia would face “strategic and massive consequences”.

Putin, however, defended Russia’s movement of up to 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, describing it as a defensive measure amid fears in the Kremlin that the former Soviet republic might be pulled into the sphere. of NATO.

“Russia has a peaceful foreign policy, but has the right to defend its security,” Putin said at a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“We can only be concerned about the prospect of Ukraine’s possible admission to NATO, as this will undoubtedly be followed by the deployment of appropriate military contingents, bases and weapons that threaten us,” did he declare.

The story continues

The Russian leader stressed that NATO’s eastward expansion is a “very sensitive” issue for Russia.

The western-leaning Ukrainian government wants to join the NATO military alliance, but is far from being accepted. Russian troops are already occupying Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula, and Russian-backed separatist forces have carved out pro-Moscow territory covering part of eastern Ukraine.

– American troops? –

Biden said that in addition to economic measures, a new Russian attack on Ukraine would trigger an enhanced US military presence on the territory of existing NATO allies in Eastern Europe.

“We would probably have to strengthen our presence in NATO countries to reassure in particular those on the eastern front. In addition to that, I made it clear that we would also provide a defensive capability to the Ukrainians,” he said. he declares.

The United States is already working closely with the Ukrainian military and has provided millions of dollars in weapons. However, Biden said he was excluded from sending US troops to defend Ukraine without NATO’s agreement.

“The idea that the United States will unilaterally use force to confront the invading Russia that is invading Ukraine is not an option at the moment,” Biden said. “We have a moral obligation and a legal obligation to our NATO allies under article five. It is a sacred obligation. This obligation does not extend to … Ukraine.”

“But that would depend on what other NATO countries are also prepared to do,” Biden said, apparently leaving the door to intervention open just a crack.

Regarding Russia’s claim that NATO expansion into its former Soviet strongholds poses a threat, Biden said Moscow and key NATO allies are working at a high level on “whether or not we could find accommodations for the drop in temperature along the east coast. front.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said he was ready to negotiate with Putin, welcomed Tuesday’s video summit.

“I think it is positive that the President of the United States has spoken to the President of Russia,” Zelensky said.

He is due to meet with Biden on Thursday.

Ukraine has been fighting pro-Russian separatists in its eastern regions of Lugansk and Donetsk since 2014, shortly after Moscow captured Crimea.

Kiev and its Western allies accuse the Kremlin of supporting the separatists with military, financial and political cover – which Moscow denies – in a conflict that has left more than 13,000 dead.

strawberries-sms / dw