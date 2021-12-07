Biden warns Putin of sanctions and military support for Ukraine if Russia invades

WASHINGTON / MOSCOW (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the West would impose “strong economic and other measures” on Russia if it invaded Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand further east.

The two leaders held two hours of virtual talks on Ukraine and other disputes during a video call on US-Russian relations, which fell to their lowest since the end of the Cold War more than of three decades.

The Kremlin, which said ahead of Tuesday’s meeting that it did not expect any breakthrough, denied plans to attack Ukraine and said its troops’ position was defensive.

U.S. officials said ahead of the video call that Biden would tell Putin that Russia and its banks could face the toughest sanctions yet if they attack Ukraine.

The sanctions, which a source said could target Russia’s biggest banks and Moscow’s ability to convert rubles into dollars and other currencies, are designed to deter Putin from using tens of thousands of troops massed near the border. Ukrainian to attack her neighbor to the south.

“What we did not do in 2014 we are ready to do now,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters after the call, referring to the annexation of Crimea by the United Nations. Russia to Ukraine.

Biden was “straightforward and forthright” with Putin, Sullivan said, telling the Russian leader that the United States and its European allies will provide additional defensive capabilities to Ukraine, as well as strengthen NATO allies in the region.

“There has been a lot of give-and-take, there hasn’t been a fuss, but the president has made it clear where the United States stands on all of these issues,” Sullivan said.

The Kremlin said Putin told Biden it was wrong to put all the blame on Russia for the current tensions.

Moscow has expressed growing irritation at Western military aid to Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that has leaned towards the West since a popular revolt toppled a pro-Russian president in 2014, and what ‘she calls the creeping expansion of NATO.

RUSSIA WANTS GUARANTEES

The Kremlin said Putin told Biden he wanted reliable and legally binding guarantees against NATO expansion further east and complained about NATO’s attempts to “develop” the territory. Ukrainian.

Putin also called for ensuring that offensive strike systems are not deployed in countries close to Russia, according to the Kremlin.

The two sides agreed to continue contacts and asked their teams to consult on issues relating to Ukraine.

Biden reiterated US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the White House said, and called for de-escalation and diplomacy.

Russian television footage showed Biden and Putin friendly greetings at the start of the virtual summit.

Both sides say they hope the two leaders can hold an in-person summit to discuss relations between the two countries, which have long-standing disputes over Syria, US economic sanctions and alleged Russian cyber attacks on companies. American.

A Ukrainian official said after the talks that Kiev was grateful to Biden for his “unwavering support”.

A US Congressional defense bill released after the talks provided for $ 300 million for the Ukrainian military.

Washington accused Russia of assembling troops near the border with Ukraine to intimidate an aspiring NATO member, suggesting it could be a repeat of the Moscow playbook in 2014, when it took the Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea from Ukraine.

Moscow has questioned Ukrainian intentions and said it wants guarantees that Kiev will not use force to attempt to reclaim territory lost in 2014 to Russian-backed separatists, a scenario Ukraine has ruled out.

For the Kremlin, NATO’s growing membership in neighboring Ukraine – and what it sees as the nightmarish possibility of alliance missiles in Ukraine targeting Russia – is a “red line” it does not not allow to cross.

COMMITTED WESTERN ALLIES

British, American, French, German and Italian leaders spoke on Monday and “agreed to stay in close contact on a coordinated and comprehensive approach in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders,” the House said. White.

The Russian ruble weakened slightly on Tuesday, with some market analysts predicting the talks would ease tensions and others saying the threat of US sanctions had eroded hopes of finding common ground.

If Russia invades Ukraine, the Biden administration has discussed targeting Putin’s inner circle, but no decision has been made, a US source said.

Sanctions against Russia’s biggest banks and limiting the conversion of rubles into dollars and other currencies were also being considered, another source said.

U.S. officials have told members of Congress they have an agreement with Germany to shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine, a senior congressional official said.

The United States assessed the possibility of restricting the ability of investors to buy Russian debt in the secondary market, a move which, although taken only by Washington, was seen to have a serious impact on the government. Russian, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Washington could also target the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

CNN reported that the sanctions could include disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT international payment system used by banks around the world, an extreme measure that would likely require coordination with allies.

German Gref, managing director of Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank, on Tuesday called the idea “nonsense” and “impossible to execute”.

The White House declined to comment.

Ukraine and the NATO powers accuse Russia of building up troops near the border, raising fears of a possible attack. Moscow denies any such plan and accuses Kiev of concentrating its own forces in its east, where Russia-backed separatists control much of Ukrainian territory.

The United States urged the two countries to return to a largely unimplemented set of agreements signed in 2014 and 2015, which aimed to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

(Additional reporting by Idrees Ali and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington, Gleb Stolyarov, Dmitry Antonov, Alexander Marrow, Tom Balmforth and Katya Golubkova in Moscow, Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Editing by Heather Timmons, Alistair Bell and Mark Heinrich)