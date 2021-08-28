World
Biden warns of further attacks as military begins final withdrawal – Times of India
WASHINGTON: On alert for more terrorist attacks, US military began final withdrawal from Afghanistan in final stages of rampant airlift of Americans, Afghans and others desperate to escape Taliban rule before stopping evacuation. President Joe Biden said on Saturday commanders told him an attack was “very likely” within the next 24 to 36 hours.
The remains of 13 U.S. soldiers killed in a suicide bombing Thursday by the Islamic state The group’s Afghan subsidiary, known as ISIS-K, was on its way to the United States, the Pentagon said. Their journey marked a painful moment in a nearly 20-year American war that claimed the lives of more than 2,400 American servicemen and ends with the return to power of a Taliban movement that was overthrown in the invasion. US forces in October 2001.
A US drone attack in response to the ISIS bombing killed two militants, the Pentagon said. “This strike was not the last,” Biden said in a statement after meeting with his national security team and military commanders.
The Pentagon released the names of the 13 killed, 11 Marines, a Navy sailor and a Army soldier. Twelve of them were in their twenties; some were born in 2001, the year in which America’s longest war began. The oldest was 31 years old. They were the first U.S. servicemen killed in Afghanistan since February 2020, the month of the Asset the administration struck a deal with the Taliban in which the militant group ended attacks on Americans in exchange for a US agreement to withdraw all troops and contractors by May 2021. Biden announced in April that the remaining 2,500 to 3,000 troops would be out by September, ending what he called America’s Eternal War.
With Biden’s approval, the Pentagon sent thousands more troops to Kabul airport this month to provide security and facilitate the State Departmentthe chaotic effort to evacuate thousands of Americans and tens of thousands of Afghans who had helped the United States during the war. The evacuation was marred by confusion and chaos as the US government was taken by surprise when the Afghan army collapsed and the Taliban seized power on August 15.
About 5,400 Americans have been evacuated from the country so far, including 300 on the last day. The State Department estimates that about 350 other people are lacking; he said there were around 280 other people who said they were American but did not notify the State Department of their intention to leave the country, or who said they planned to stay.
Countless numbers of vulnerable Afghans, fearing a return to the brutality of the pre-2001 Taliban regime, are likely to be left behind. Biden and leaders of other Western countries have said they will try to work with the Taliban to allow Afghans who worked with them to leave after the US-led evacuation ends.
The Pentagon said about 6,800 people, mostly Afghans, were airlifted in the 24 hours that ended Saturday morning, bringing to 117,000 the total number of people of all nationalities evacuated since the start of the rushed out on August 14.
Pentagon spokesperson John kirby said the US military force at Kabul airport, which peaked at around 5,800, had begun its final withdrawal. The number had fallen below 4,000 on Saturday, according to a US official who discussed details not yet released on condition of anonymity. Kirby said that for security reasons, the Pentagon will not provide a day-to-day description of the final stages of the military withdrawal, which includes the theft of troops from the country as well as equipment.
The Pentagon said an airstrike early Saturday local time in the eastern province of Nangarhar, which borders Pakistan, killed two ISIS-K “planners and facilitators”.
Biden said in his statement that commanders told him “an attack is very likely in the next 24 to 36 hours” and Kirby said the drone strike did not end the threat at the airport. from Kabul.
“They lost some ability to plan and conduct missions, but make no mistake, no one forgets that and says, ‘Well, we got them. “We don’t have to worry about ISIS-K anymore.” It’s not, ” Kirby said at a press conference.
Biden also faces the longer-term problem of containing an array of potential extremist threats based in Afghanistan, which will be more difficult with less U.S. intelligence assets and no military presence in the country. Critics say Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves the door open for al-Qaida, ISIS-K and other extremist groups to expand and potentially threaten the United States. It was al-Qaidathe use of Afghanistan as a base, with the assent of the Taliban, which prompted the United States to invade the country in October 2001, triggering the longest war in United States history.
Saturday’s drone mission came less than two days after the Kabul attack and a public promise from Biden that he would make IS-K “pay” for their suicide bombing. Officials did not claim that the two people killed played a direct role in the attack on Kabul airport on Thursday.
Kirby refused to disclose the names and nationalities of the two killed. He said another person was injured in the strike. The speed with which the United States retaliated reflected its close monitoring of ISIS and years of experience targeting extremists in remote parts of the world. But it also shows the limits of US power to eliminate the threat from extremists, who some say will have more freedom of movement in Afghanistan now that the Taliban are in power.
Kirby said the United States has “the capacity and the means to deploy counterterrorism capabilities on the horizon and we will defend ourselves,” referring to the military’s use of aircraft based in the Gulf region. Persian and elsewhere to carry out strikes in Afghanistan.
