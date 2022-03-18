Biden Warns China of ‘Consequences’ if It Aids Russia in Ukraine War

WASHINGTON — President Biden warned President Xi Jinping of China on Friday of “implications and consequences” if Beijing decides to give material aid to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, the White House said.

During a nearly two-hour video call, Mr. Biden laid out for Mr. Xi the punishments the United States and its allies had imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine last month, said a senior US official, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity to more freely discuss the diplomatic exchange. And he made the case, officials said, that China would pay a similarly heavy price if it backed President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia in the fight, less than two months after Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi declared a partnership in facing off against the United States and the West.

“He made clear what the implications and consequences would be if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians,” Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters on Friday afternoon. She declined to say how Mr. Xi responded or gave details on the costs the United States has threatened to impose on Beijing.

The call was the culmination of an effort to cut off Russian appeals to China for help, as its invasion plan runs into trouble. Mr. Biden’s national security adviser issued a similar warning to his Chinese counterpart in Rome earlier in the week, setting up the video call on Friday between the two leaders.