Biden wants to be the climate chairman. He will need Xi Jinping’s help.

If Joe Biden is to be known as the first climate president of the United States, he will have to engage his biggest rival on the world stage: Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Biden and Xi, however, are locked in a very difficult relationship that makes climate cooperation much like a couple in divorce court trying to plan their child’s wedding. And, unfortunately for the US president-elect, he will not start from a position of strength.

Xi’s China, which ended days of blatant silence on the election outcome on Friday by praising Biden, dominates the production of clean energy products, including solar panels and electric vehicles.

The Chinese president is not facing any of the internal political chaos Biden faces that potentially hamper the president-elect’s ability to implement some of his most ambitious campaign pledges on climate change. And Xi has already curtailed Biden’s ability to project the United States as a climate leader by announcing an ambitious, albeit vague, goal in September to reduce China’s carbon emissions to zero by now. 2060.

“A kind of trolling in the United States,” said Alex Wang, a UCLA law professor who follows Chinese climate law and policy.

Trolling aside, the world needs China and the United States to come together to minimize the damage from global warming – and to do it quickly, especially given the momentum lost to cause of the coronavirus pandemic. Global climate talks scheduled to take place this week in Glasgow, Scotland, where countries were expected to declare revised targets to tackle climate change, are now postponed for a year because of the virus.

China and the United States are essential to these negotiations.

The countries represent the two largest economies, two major military powers and the two biggest sources of the climate problem, together producing 40% of the greenhouse gases that currently rise in the atmosphere and heat the planet to dangerous levels. So it’s critical to know how effectively Biden and Xi can shift their economies off fossil fuels to stem global warming, shape global cleantech markets, and incentivize other major emitters – India, Indonesia, Russia and Brazil – to do their part.

But the relationship between the two countries is at its lowest point in half a century. There is a conflict over trade. China’s human rights abuses are hard for Washington to ignore, and growing nationalist sentiment in both countries makes diplomacy politically harsher.

Kelly Sims Gallagher, who helped organize two major climate change meetings between former President Barack Obama and Xi, predicted the collaboration would be difficult but not impossible. She said climate change gave Biden and Xi a real opening to work together.

Both aspire to bring their countries to a net zero emissions economy by about the middle of the century, noted Gallagher, now a professor at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, and both are keen to influence the international climate diplomacy. Their converging interests, she and other analysts said, could spur healthy competition in clean energy technologies and, in turn, lower the prices of renewables for the rest of the world.

“I think this is a really possible area of ​​cooperation,” said Gallagher. “The danger is that the United States will hesitate and fail to put its house in order and China will consolidate its position in the clean energy market. Then we in the United States lose the opportunity to benefit our economy and our clean energy conservation workers.

U.S.-China relations analysts have said Biden is set to take big steps, quickly. He would need to surpass Xi with a more ambitious net zero target, which means removing all greenhouse gases emitted by the United States from the atmosphere. It is also expected to restore key environmental protection measures gutted by the Trump administration and bolster the U.S. clean energy industry with a combination of regulations and incentives.

Biden has vowed to do all of this in his campaign, but many of those promises will be extremely difficult to keep if the Senate opposes them. He said tackling climate change will be one of the cornerstones of a range of policies, from agriculture to transport. Biden has also hinted that he will take a tough stance on China on a host of foreign policy issues, and it remains to be seen how effective he can be in getting mainstream US allies to align. for a united front on China.

Perhaps his most difficult agenda item, according to several analysts, is how Biden can reshape America’s role in the world, including the alternatives the country may offer to fossil fuel projects that Xi is supporting through its global infrastructure building program, known as the Belt and Road. .

This week, Biden’s transition team said the president-elect discussed climate change in initial conversations with several European and Asia-Pacific allies. Despite the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s statement on Friday, Xi has not called Biden since the election.

Xi faces his own tests. China’s emissions continue to grow, even as those of the United States have declined significantly since 2005, although they do not match the reductions the United States promised under the Paris Agreement. China’s emissions are on track to continue to grow until 2030; It is only after that that it is expected to decline, and quickly, according to a government-backed research group.

This is far from what is needed to get the world to meet the ultimate goal of the Paris climate agreement, which is to prevent average global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial levels by letting countries set their own emissions targets. every five years and by exerting diplomatic peer pressure on each other to be more ambitious.

An analysis by two research organizations, the Asia Society Policy Institute and Climate Analytics, to be published next week but reviewed by the New York Times, concludes that China is expected to peak in carbon emissions by 2025, five years earlier than the country promised. and phase out coal by 2040 to keep global temperatures near upper limits set in the Paris Agreement.

The test of Xi’s climate ambitions relies heavily on China’s next five-year plan, an economic roadmap for the country expected in the spring. It remains to be seen how this plan will manage China’s dependence on coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, which provides most of the country’s electricity despite its expansion of solar and wind power.

China is the world’s largest consumer of coal. It represents the world’s largest fleet of new coal-fired power plants, according to research and defense group Urgewald. Four of the world’s largest builders of coal-fired power plants are Chinese.

China’s five-year plan will come out soon after Biden takes office and publishes his own roadmap to reshaping the US economy in the age of climate change. This, according to several diplomats and analysts, could spark virtuous competition.

“There would be a race to the top of a low-carbon world,” said Byford Tsang, China specialist at E3G, a London-based research group.

