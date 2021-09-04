Biden wants out of Afghanistan to end US cop role in world – Times of India

WASHINGTON: “America is back,” says US President Joe Biden, but his shameless exit from Afghanistan shows America will not resume operations as usual.

Beyond the trauma of the Kabul evacuation, Biden is preparing for a much broader retreat: stopping the use of vast military resources to enforce American order and values ​​on the planet.

“This Afghanistan decision is not just about Afghanistan,” Biden said in what many see as a historic speech on Tuesday. “It is about ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries.”

“Human rights will be at the center of our foreign policy, but the way to achieve this is not through endless military deployments,” he said. “Our strategy must change.”

Benjamin Haddad, director of Center Europe at the Atlantic Council and expert on transatlantic relations, called the speech “one of the most eloquent repudiations of liberal internationalism by an American president in recent decades”.

For those Americans who like to imagine their country as a unique and invincible superpower, winner of the Cold War, then brilliant military interventionist everywhere, from Iraq to Africa since, it is a shock.

For the most part, however, the polls show Biden’s pivot is likely to be popular.

Biden’s presidency is widely seen as a repudiation of the Donald Trump administration.

It’s true that a lot of things – things like the decorum of the White House to the return to the Paris climate deal – changed the moment Biden walked into the Oval Office on January 20.

But Biden’s abandonment of indefinite American military adventures – what critics call “the cop of the world” – is Trumpian.

When Biden announced “it’s time to end this eternal war” over Afghanistan, “it might as well be Trump,” said Charles Franklin, professor at Marquette Law School and director of the poll. opinion Marquette.

Today, “the public is not attached to a big international role, certainly not the kind that the United States played in the years 1950-1990,” Franklin told AFP.

Regarding Afghanistan in particular, polls show strong support for the exit – 77%, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll – even though Biden takes a hit for the chaotic manner of the withdrawal.

Where Biden strongly differs from the isolationist, Trump is enthusiastic about building alliances. The United States may not be a swaggering global cop, according to Biden’s theory, but it can be a friendly community leader.

His administration moved quickly to put Washington back at the center of tortuous negotiations between the great powers and Iran over its nuclear policy, the climate agreement and traditional alliances like NATO.

A trip to Europe in June for the G7 and NATO summits – Biden’s only overseas trip to date – felt like the diplomatic equivalent of a group getting back together.

Now, however, some of those allies might be feeling nervous, analysts say.

Tricia Bacon, an expert on counterterrorism at the American University’s law department, told AFP that the allies feel “some frustration” at the lack of coordination in the departure of the United States from Afghanistan.

The “American message will have to be very coherent to regain the lost credibility,” she said.

And Imad Harb, research director at the Arab Center in Washington, said European partners aren’t the only ones wondering.

“Arab regimes used to a close relationship with the United States should be concerned about what happened in Afghanistan,” he wrote on the think tank’s website.

“Biden may have finally drawn the curtain on US military interventionism in the wider Middle East,” Harb said.

Calling Biden’s post-withdrawal rhetoric “sobering,” Harb said the “apparent outlines of a” Biden doctrine “” will have sown “concern” in a region that for two decades experienced other reality than the American intervention.

