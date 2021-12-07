Biden virtually meets Putin in “high-stakes diplomatic effort” to avert Ukraine crisis

Putin and Biden. Peter Klaunzer – Pool / Keystone via Getty Images

President Biden virtually meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday morning as part of a “high-stakes diplomatic effort” to defuse a crisis between Ukraine and Russia and allay fears of an invasion of Kiev by the Kremlin, report The New York Times.

The conference, which began around 10 a.m., aims to “reaffirm United States support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Biden said, according to the report. Times. The president, however, has no desire to send troops into combat on behalf of Ukraine. Putin, on the other hand, believes that Ukraine’s relations with the United States and the powers of Western Europe “pose a threat to Russia”, only with whom he believes that “the true sovereignty of Ukraine is possible ”, reports The Washington Post.

Biden’s task of preventing a “European land war that could turn into a full-fledged transatlantic crisis,” according to the To post, is only one of the many crises which threaten the president before the inauguration of the administration Summit for Democracy from December 9 to 10. In addition to preventing a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden must consider “continued Chinese pressure on Taiwan and the potential failure of Iran nuclear talks,” writes The Wall Street Journal; every problem “has the potential to shake up the world order and produce a larger conflict”.

In any case, Russia’s call will be a major test for the so-called foreign policy president, who is already on shaky ground with the American public after the chaotic August withdrawal from Afghanistan, notes The daily beast. Biden’s plan is to deter Putin from invading using economic sanctions and other measures, but even that will be a “tough needle to thread.”

You may also like

Nancy Mace vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene is the fight for the future of the GOP

Kathy Griffin criticizes CNN for firing her but not Jeffrey Toobin

What a Roe overthrow would mean for Trump