Biden urges people to trust Covid-19 vaccine – Times of India

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden urged Americans to have confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine developed by leading scientists without political influence, after being cleared for emergency use in the country most affected by the pandemic.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday issued an emergency use authorization (EAU) for the vaccine developed by the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, paving the way for its use in the country.“I want to make it clear to the public that you have to have faith in this. There is no political influence,” Biden said amid reports of White House pressure on FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.“These are top-notch scientists who take their time and go through all the evidence. Scientific integrity has gotten us to this point. We know the challenges of payments and the hard work ahead,” said Biden, a Democrat, to journalists. at Wilmington in Delaware on Friday.“You know, as hard as things are now, I firmly believe better days are ahead. We had some good news yesterday. I should say that the FDA committee recommended the emergency use of Pfizer’s BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, but we are grateful to the scientists for these – not only there, but also to their large organizations, to the researchers who developed this vaccine and to several others along the way. and we are equally grateful to the scientists and public experts who have evaluated its safety and effectiveness without political influence, ”he said.Republican President Donald Trump on Friday sent out an angry tweet calling the FDA a “big, old, slow turtle,” adding, “Get the vaccines out of the dam NOW, Dr Hahn. Stop playing games and start saving lives. ”

Trump has yet to concede defeat to Biden in the November 3 presidential election.

the Washington Post said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ordered Hahn to either approve the vaccine on Friday or submit his resignation, citing sources.

Biden said earlier this week he announced his Covid response team would step up the manufacture, distribution and injection of the vaccine.

“We launched a bold and doable challenge in my first 100 days, 100 million snapshots in 100 days, by asking the American people to wear a mask for the first 100 days of our administration. If we get the necessary funding from Congress, we can get most of our schools opened in 100 days, but we need the help of Congress and the funding, ”he said.

“The first 100 days won’t end Covid-19, but achieving these goals can slow the spread, save lives, and bring us back to our lives with the people we love most; and we’ll get confirmation from the right people, too. . during this time and in place to manage this strong aggressive plan to contain the virus, help us rebuild better than ever and ensure that everyone is included, ”said the president-elect.

This week marked another tragic milestone in our fight against Covid-19, more than 3,000 dead in a single day, the highest death toll in this pandemic, Biden, who is expected to be ushered in as the 46th The american president Jan. 20, said.

That’s more deaths in a single day than the United States saw on September 11 or Pearl Harbor.

“This is serious business, and the current director of these Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said yesterday that we can expect a similar number of deaths or more every day for the next 60 to 90 days.” , he added.

“We’re in the throes of a crisis right now, and this nation needs presidential leadership right now, presidential leadership that’s ready to model the actions we should take for our – to save our own lives and the lives of our people. families. You know we may wish it was gone, but we have to face it. We have to do it head-on using all the powers that I have as President. We’ll have a coordinated national strategy that’s going – who’s going to beat this virus, “Biden said.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said she has assembled a healthcare team that will help contain this pandemic once and for all, an economic team that will help build an economy that works for working people and all those looking to work and national security. and a foreign policy team that will help keep the country secure and restore and advance American leadership in the world.

According to Johns Hopkins data, the United States has recorded 15,834,965 cases of Covid-19 and 294,874 deaths.