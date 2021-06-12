Biden tries to rally G7 nations to counter Chinese influence

PLYMOUTH, England – President Biden on Saturday urged European countries and Japan to counter China’s growing economic and security influence by offering developing countries hundreds of billions in funding as an alternative to relying on Beijing for further roads, railways, ports and communication networks.

It was the first time that the richest nations in the world discussed organizing a direct alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the country’s overseas fundraising and investment campaign. President Xi Jinping, who has now spread across Africa, Latin America and Europe itself. But the White House has not cited any financial commitments, and there is deep disagreement between the United States and its allies over how to respond to China’s rise to power.

Mr. Biden has made challenging a rising China and a disruptive Russia the centerpiece of a foreign policy designed to build democracies around the world as a bulwark against the spread of authoritarianism. Beijing, for its part, has pointed to the poor US response to the pandemic and the US policy of division – particularly the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill – as signs that democracy is failing.

In size and ambition, the Chinese development effort far exceeds the Marshall Plan, the United States’ program to rebuild Europe after World War II. At the Group of 7 summit meeting, discussions on Saturday on how to counter it reflected the debate within the West over whether to view China as a partner, competitor, adversary or outright threat to security.