Biden travels to Illinois to sell voters on family agenda – Times of India
LAC DE CRISTAL: President Joe biden On Wednesday, he focused on showcasing his proposed investments in families and education, using a visit to a community college in a swinging Illinois neighborhood to highlight how his spending on so-called human infrastructure would boost. the economy.
The president went around McHenry County College, a community college in Crystal Lake with a workforce development program and daycare. He tries to convince voters of his vision to invest in child care, health care, education and other important aspects of everyday life for Americans, White House Air Force One press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
Biden visited a metals lab at the community college, where he stressed the need to invest in research and development to bolster jobs in manufacturing.
“We have the best people in the world, we just aren’t investing the kind of money we should,” he said.
The president also wants to put a renewed emphasis on parts of his economic agenda that were not included in the bipartite infrastructure deal he backed in June. This package includes hundreds of billions of dollars of investment in roads and bridges, transit systems and broadband, but it is only part of the $ 4 trillion in spending that Biden has proposed. in a larger plan to revitalize the economy and stimulate the middle class.
The Democratic president on Wednesday took action to highlight the rest, including his plans to invest in child care and workforce development programs and to offer two years of free community college. , universal preschool and paid family and medical leave. He will argue that investments in such programs are necessary to maintain America’s economic growth and competitiveness on a global scale.
It will also highlight its proposals to set a clean energy standard and invest in home care for the elderly and affordable housing. And he will talk about his plans to make the expansion of the child tax credit and the expansion of healthcare premium subsidies from the Covid-19 aid bill permanent.
Democrats plan to include much of that in a bill they hope to pass through a legislative maneuver that would only require a simple majority vote, bypassing the 60-vote hurdle in a Senate. Biden said he would prefer both bills passed Congress together, and Democrats hope to make progress this month on both.
The Biden administration promoted its agenda on several fronts on Wednesday.
First lady Jill biden visited an elementary school in Washington to discuss how the trillions of dollars the President wants Congress to spend on families would pay for more affordable child care, a preschool for all 3 and 4 year olds, higher salaries for teachers and modern school buildings with clean water, as well as more teachers of color and more nurses and counselors to help students with their emotional and other needs.
“You and your students will continue to be one of our top priorities, not just in a bill, but in everything we do,” she said during a speech at a conference. American Federation of Teachers union virtual meeting. ”
President Biden greeted by the Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot when he landed in Illinois and was met in community college by Governor JB Pritzker; the two Democratic senators from Illinois, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth; and Democratic Representative Lauren Undergrowth, which represents the district.
Biden won Illinois’ 14th congressional district by about 2 percentage points in 2020, and Underwood was re-elected less than that. His is one of the most targeted seats in the country and is emblematic of the type of district Democrats will need to retain midway through 2022 if they hope to retain control of the House.
