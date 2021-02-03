Biden to welcome more refugees, but far from it all they will enter

WASHINGTON – President Biden’s expected announcement Thursday of his intention to allow more refugees into the United States this year will put him in the face of a political hurdle left by his predecessor: a gutted resettlement system unable to quickly process the dozens thousands of desperate people. the people Mr. Biden would like to let in.

Stripped of staff and weakened by the coronavirus, the government’s refugee program is simply not equipped to accommodate a flood of foreigners fleeing the disaster, officials and experts said.

President Donald J. Trump has steadily lowered the annual refugee cap, which has fallen from 110,000 that President Barack Obama said it should be 15,000 for the current fiscal year, a low record. Even that lowest number overstates the ceiling, as the Trump administration has added more barriers to the world’s most needy.

Beyond the numbers, some refugee officers have been reassigned posts abroad, which had been closed. This has left some candidates on hold indefinitely for interviews. Others were unable to travel during the pandemic as the backlog of persecuted immigrants seeking legal entry into the United States grew.