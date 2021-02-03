Biden to welcome more refugees, but far from it all they will enter
WASHINGTON – President Biden’s expected announcement Thursday of his intention to allow more refugees into the United States this year will put him in the face of a political hurdle left by his predecessor: a gutted resettlement system unable to quickly process the dozens thousands of desperate people. the people Mr. Biden would like to let in.
Stripped of staff and weakened by the coronavirus, the government’s refugee program is simply not equipped to accommodate a flood of foreigners fleeing the disaster, officials and experts said.
President Donald J. Trump has steadily lowered the annual refugee cap, which has fallen from 110,000 that President Barack Obama said it should be 15,000 for the current fiscal year, a low record. Even that lowest number overstates the ceiling, as the Trump administration has added more barriers to the world’s most needy.
Beyond the numbers, some refugee officers have been reassigned posts abroad, which had been closed. This has left some candidates on hold indefinitely for interviews. Others were unable to travel during the pandemic as the backlog of persecuted immigrants seeking legal entry into the United States grew.
“Now you find yourself with a group grounded by the virus and the numbers have been knocked out,” said Jason Marks, union delegate for refugee and asylum seekers officers in the Washington area. He said some had resigned in recent years, refusing to be swept away by Mr. Trump’s stringent immigration limits on the southwest border.
Although Congress has maintained a stable level of funding for the State Department’s refugee program – more than $ 3 billion a year since 2015 – a government-wide effort to process and resettle people planned only $ 814 million in funds available this year, a reflection of the few people likely to be welcomed into the United States.
As of the end of December, fewer than 1,000 refugees had been processed under the 15,000-person cap and placed in US communities, according to State Department data.
Mr Biden is expected to address the issue of refugees in a State Department speech scheduled for Thursday. A senior official said Mr Biden was set to lift the cap to allow tens of thousands more people before the 2021 fiscal year ends in September, but it was not clear when the administration would announce the specific number.
Mr Biden promised during last year’s presidential campaign to allow up to 125,000 refugees every year. Two people familiar with the plan said it should not announce the number of additional refugees who could enter the country in 2021. Instead, they said, the final total would be prorated over the remaining eight months. of the fiscal year to accommodate more people than Mr. Trump had allowed, but the number would end up being below 125,000.
Spokesmen for the White House, State Department and Department of Homeland Security declined to comment.
Given the dismal state of the refugee program, however, experts predicted that only a fraction of those permitted in 2021 would be able to enter the United States by September 30.
Citizenship and immigration services were funded for just 235 Refugee Corps officers in the fiscal year that ended Oct. 1, up from 352 in 2017, according to budget documents provided to Congress and obtained by The New York Times. Only 136 refugee officers were on staff as of December 15, according to Michael Knowles, president of AFGE Local 1924, which represents refugee officers. The Trump administration has also significantly limited referrals from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the agency that has historically raised a number of applicants.
In the United States, 105 offices where refugees may seek help in transitioning to their new homes closed in April 2019, about a third of those relocation offices, according to a report from the Penn Biden Center released in October.
Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, chief executive of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said 17 of the organization’s 48 resettlement offices had closed due to financial constraints related to reductions in refugee admissions.
“It was death by a thousand cuts,” Ms. Vignarajah said.
In 2017, Mr. Trump’s first year in office, he also ended a Obama era program allowing Central American children to request protection from a distance in order to find relatives in the United States. Mr Biden aims to restore a version of the program, administration officials said.
Under a 1980 Law, a president can change the refugee ceiling established for a current fiscal year if there is an unforeseen emergency or a necessary response to a serious humanitarian problem, or if it is in the national interest.
Barbara L. Strack, former head of the Refugee Affairs division in Citizenship and Immigration Services under the Bush and Obama administrations, told Congress last year that about 40,000 refugees had already been screened by the United States but were stuck in limbo.
The situation only got worse. The number of refugees around the world has continued to increase as war, oppression and humanitarian disasters drive people from their homes. The United Nations estimated as of last summer, there were 26.3 million refugees in the world, more than two-thirds of them from five countries: Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar.
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken also raised this week the possibility of joining Britain in hosting refugees fleeing political repression in Hong Kong.
“We see people who, again, in Hong Kong, are defending their own rights, the rights which they believe were guaranteed to them.” Mr Blinken told MSNBC. “If they are victims of repression from the Chinese authorities, we should do something to give them refuge.”
Ms Strack said Mr Biden was likely to cite a global need for refugee resettlement and proclaim that “the United States will resume leadership here.” But, she said, there was very little chance that the United States could accept the 125,000 refugees Mr. Biden was expected to take.
Raising the cap by 15,000 will require additional funds and a wholesale repair of the system. The pandemic will also challenge the president’s efforts; even families accepted last year have had their flights canceled several times.
“The wild card at the moment, and next year is Covid,” Ms. Strack said, raising the possibility that the virus is hampering the operations of resettlement agencies abroad.
But she said she supported Mr. Biden’s intentions, saying the effort early in its first year “sends the concrete signal to all the operational players they need to start preparing.”
The annual limit on the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States usually changes based on what a presidential administration deems necessary to meet the needs of the world. Mr. Trump, however, viewed the refugee program as part of his larger effort to prevent foreigners from entering the United States.
Under his administration, the United States resettled even fewer refugees than it ostensibly allowed under its declining annual caps.
In 2016, the last full fiscal year of the Obama administration, the United States admitted 84,994 authorized refugees under its ceiling of 85,000 – a high of 17, according to data provided by the State Department.
In 2018, the United States resettled 22,517 refugees below a ceiling of 45,000. Two years later, in 2020, the the limit had fallen to 18,000 refugees, but 11,814 were admitted.
“Checking refugees takes a long time,” said Sarah Pierce, policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute. “And the resettlement of refugees is not as welcoming as it used to be.”
