Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway / The Daily Beast If the stars align, the United States could still be vaccinated against the COVID-19 epidemic. The Biden administration says it has purchased adequate amounts of the highly effective vaccines so that any adult who wants to be vaccinated can now do so. By June or July, if we immunize most American adults and adolescents, the levels of transmission of the virus will drop precipitously. In an epidemiological modeling study conducted with the CUNY School of Public Health, we found that approximately three-quarters of the susceptible U.S. population should be vaccinated to significantly slow or stop transmission of the virus. However, the new variant B.1.1.7 (UK), among others which is now accelerating across the country, is more transmissible than the original viral lines examined in our study. This means that even higher levels of immunization coverage, perhaps 80% or more, may be needed. Buying that high immunization coverage bar is expected to result in sharp declines in levels of community transmission of coronaviruses, based on emerging data. that our vaccines reduce both symptomatic illnesses and infections. . Ideally, that could mean moving us back to the virus’s containment mode, defined (by some) as less than one new case per 100,000 people per day. While the risk of contracting COVID-19 is not zero in such a scenario, most Americans could safely eat in restaurants, drink in bars, dance in clubs, and attend live and indoor concerts. outdoors or at sporting events. They probably could do it without a mask, although some with underlying conditions (or those who don’t accept any level of risk) may choose to continue wearing them. It would also mean that we might feel even more comfortable with air travel to the United States and maybe Canada, or a few other countries where transmission has slowed down as well. health goals – regardless of vaccine technology, distribution or efficacy. As vaccine reluctance crosses the political spectrum, conservative groups dominate this space, and the United States has yet to figure out how to reach these resistance fighters. The White House COVID team is fighting over why we are need masks outside A Monmouth University poll in April found 43% of cases. Republicans have said they will not get a COVID-19 vaccine against just 5% of Democrats. Another April poll from Quinnipiac University also showed Republicans leading groups hesitant about vaccination, with 45% saying they did not plan to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In March, a PBS NewsHour / NPR / Marist poll found similar results, identifying Republicans as the group most hesitant to get vaccinated. Vaccine acceptance is particularly low among whites in the South, and this is reflected in the fact that states such as Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Georgia rank low in COVID-19 vaccinations, as do Republican-dominated states like Idaho, Texas, and Wyoming. If we assume that about 25% of adult Americans identify as Republicans, the survey figures above suggest that about 10% of American adults do ‘will not accept COVID-19 vaccinations in part because they harbor right-wing anti-vaccines. Given that about 20% of Americans are currently under the age of 15 and therefore not at all eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, this block of adult Republican people refusing the vaccine is compromising our ability to meet the cutoff. collective immunity and could block a safe. The exact way in which we got to a place where political affiliation of the GOP results in reluctance or refusal to be vaccinated is complicated. Many of us in the vaccine science community who regularly run up against anti-vaxxer groups have noted with concern the growing politicization of health issues for years. This coincided with the rise of an aggressive Tea Party-linked “health freedom” movement and the formation of well-organized and funded Political Action Committees (PACs), which have at times succeeded in putting pressure on the legislatures of the United Nations. States to relax vaccination requirements for schools, which in turn resulted in many significant pockets of decline in vaccination, including many counties in the Republican-majority red states. Others noted how anti-vaccine activities had already become mainstream in the GOP even before COVID-19, and then in 2020 the challenge of health freedom spread to masks and social distancing. science is no longer relegated to the extreme or marginal elements of conservatism. And while many Americans have applauded the vaccine count in recent weeks, we have seen COVID-19 anti-vaccine attitudes regularly expressed on Fox News and other conservative media, as well as attacks. against me and other scientists. Now even Republican members of Congress openly espouse anti-vaccine views and refuse COVID-19 vaccinations, as Republican-dominated governors and lawmakers prepare executive orders and bills to anticipate vaccination mandates or the so-called passports. The fact that President Donald Trump refused to receive his COVID-19 vaccine in public did not help this situation, nor did his new claim that Pfizer has a warm relationship with the FDA and helped sabotage the J&J vaccine. . (However, I was happy to see Ivanka Trump publicly announce her COVID-19 vaccination.) We need to engage in new outreach to conservative groups, to emphasize both the safety and effectiveness of COVID vaccines. -19 and the emergency for all Americans. This includes debunking the misinformation of conservative groups who claim that we are already getting herd immunity, or that young people are not at risk of serious illness and therefore do not need to be vaccinated, or that those who have. already had COVID-19 infections are already immune. (Worse yet, conservative activists, including doctors, who are making outrageous claims about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.) Ultimately, we need to find a way to decouple the anti-vaccine challenge from political allegiance. at the GOP – and as a medical expert, rather than a political scientist, I don’t claim to know all the answers here. But we know that the impact of advocacy and awareness raising can be profound. For example, vaccine refusal and reluctance were also high in black and brown communities across the country, but this has declined significantly, according to some polls. some faith groups, to learn that the clergy have helped lead efforts to defuse vaccine misinformation and encourage vaccines. We still have work to do, and now organizations like the Rockefeller Foundation have made vaccine equity a priority in communities of color. Increasingly, these activities are now focusing more on the urgency of ensuring access to vaccines rather than on tackling reluctance. I would encourage the Biden administration to raise more awareness among key Republican stakeholders and identify ways to reduce vaccine reluctance, or even host a White House summit on the subject. That process has begun, but there is still a lot to do, including the enlistment of GOP leaders, top conservative podcasters and influencers, and governors of Republican-majority states. There may be political levers to be pulled and pushed, including financial incentives for states. (The administration touted tax credits for employers and other incentives to encourage vaccination as part of its plan to reach more people on Wednesday, but we need to do a lot more.) As a specialist in vaccines in Texas, I would be prepared to serve as a “vaccine ambassador” for the Biden administration and meet with leaders from the Republican strongholds of the southern and upper Midwest and mountain states. I am sure others would too. Cultivating conservative vaccine champions in science, politics, and entertainment could flourish in a new push for advocacy from the federal government. Reaching out to resistance fighters in Democratic constituencies is not enough. The government needs a plan to make more right-wingers actively resist the vaccine. We really don’t have a choice. If we fail to fully immunize the American people, transmission of the virus could continue at a significant level. It would be highest in pockets of low vaccination coverage due to refusal of vaccination; A disturbing CDC study on Wednesday found that a single unvaccinated healthcare worker in Kentucky sparked an outbreak at a nursing home that killed three people, one of whom was vaccinated. In addition to seeing ongoing hospitalizations, exclusion zones could become areas where teachers and essential workers – even those vaccinated – could feel unsafe. Ultimately, these geographic pockets of accelerated virus transmission could allow the emergence of new virus variants of concern that may escape the protection offered by our current COVID-19 vaccines. In this case, the whole nation is endangered, that is to say urgent. By the summer, we must find a way to bridge the current divide if we are to fully protect the American people. And so far the administration is not getting close. 