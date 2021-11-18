Biden to skip January World Economic Forum in Davos

Biden will instead send US administration officials to meetings at the Swiss ski resort, sources said.

President Joe Biden plans to skip the January World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a gathering of global political and economic elites that many of his predecessors also chose not to attend.

Biden will instead send administration officials to meetings in the Swiss ski resort, according to two people familiar with the matter. In recent years, when a US president was not present, the delegation included senior officials who work on economic and trade issues.

White House spokespersons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden’s decision to skip meetings marks a departure from former President Donald Trump’s approach. Trump went twice during his tenure, in 2018 and 2020, breaking a long streak of absences for U.S. presidents. He had planned to go in 2019, but canceled the trip due to a partial US government shutdown.

Barack Obama, George W. Bush and George HW Bush never attended during their presidencies. Bill Clinton went once as president, in 2000, to mark the rally’s 30th anniversary, although he has attended it regularly since leaving office.

The in-person event is scheduled for January 17-21 and aims “to address the economic, environmental, political and social fault lines exacerbated by the pandemic,” organizers said. A Davos meeting took place virtually earlier this year.