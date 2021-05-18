Biden to Ship 20 Million Doses of Authorized Vaccine Abroad to United States for the First Time | News from India – Times of India

(AFP)

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine overseas by the end of June, marking the first time the United States will share vaccines licensed for home use.

The move marks a notable pivot for the White House as the administration seeks to use the country’s vaccine supply as a diplomatic tool with the pandemic outlook improving at home.

Biden announced Monday that his administration would send doses of the Pfizer Inc / BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, in addition to the 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc he had already planned to donate to other countries.

Unlike the others, AstraZeneca firing is not yet licensed in the United States.

“Just like in World War II America was the arsenal of democracy, in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic our nation will be the arsenal of vaccines,” Biden said.

The president has been under pressure to share vaccines to help contain the worsening epidemics from India to Brazil, where health experts fear new, more contagious coronavirus variants could compromise the effectiveness of available vaccines.

Biden noted that no other country will send more vaccines overseas than the United States. So far, the United Stages have shipped a few million doses of AstraZeneca to Canada and Mexico.

“We want to lead the world with our values ​​with this demonstration of our innovation, our ingenuity and the basic decency of the American people,” Biden said.

China, which has exported hundreds of millions of doses mainly to developing countries and has pledged to give at least nearly 4 million doses, said it welcomes the US move, but it would not use vaccines as a tool in diplomatic relations.

“We welcome the fact that the United States can implement its immunization assistance commitment at an early date and provide tangible assistance to developing countries in their fight against the epidemic,” said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Unlike the United States, China will not use the influence of vaccines to rule the world and chant empty slogans without action,” he said in a regular briefing on Tuesday.

The White House has not provided any details on which countries will receive the shots. Biden said Jeff Zients, who is leading vaccination efforts in the United States, will now also lead the global vaccination campaign.

The United States has administered more than 272 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and distributed more than 340 million, according to federal data updated Monday morning.

With more and more Americans vaccinated, deaths in the United States from COVID-19 last week fell to their lowest level in nearly 14 months, while the number of new cases fell for a fifth week consecutive, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

Biden warned that those who do not get vaccinated “will end up paying the price,” lamenting that “we are still losing too many Americans” despite the significant progress.