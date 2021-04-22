Biden to propose to almost double capital gains tax for the rich

US President Joe Biden will propose to almost double the capital gains tax rate for the wealthy to 39.6%, according to sources at Bloomberg News.

President Joe Biden will propose to nearly double the capital gains tax rate for high net worth individuals to 39.6%, which, combined with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for investors could reach 43.4%, according to people familiar with the proposal.

The plan would increase the capital gains rate to 39.6% for those earning $ 1 million or more, an increase from the current base rate of 20%, people said on condition of anonymity because the plan is not yet public. A 3.8% tax on investment income that funds Obamacare would be maintained, pushing the tax rate on returns on financial assets higher than the highest rate on wage and salary income, they said. declared.

Shares slipped on news of the plan, with the S&P 500 index down 0.7% at 1:43 p.m. after climbing 0.2% earlier. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6% after rising 0.5%. Ten-year Treasury yields erased the gains.

The proposal could overturn an old tax code provision that imposes a lower return on investment than on labor. Biden campaigned to equalize capital gains and income tax rates for rich people, saying it was unfair that many of them pay lower rates than middle-class workers.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the Treasury Department declined to comment. Biden is expected to release the proposal next week as part of tax increases to fund social spending in America’s upcoming “plan for families.”

This proposal, expected at around $ 1 trillion, will come as Congress debates how to proceed on Biden’s separate $ 2.25 billion infrastructure-focused package, known as the U.S. Plan for employment, which would be financed by increases in corporate taxes. It also follows the $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed in March.

The plan for families is expected to include a wave of new spending on children and education, including a temporary extension of an expanded child tax credit that would give parents up to $ 300 a month for young children or $ 250 for ages six and over.

The increase in capital gains would bring in $ 370 billion over a decade, according to an estimate from the Urban-Brookings Center for Tax Policy based on Biden’s campaign platform.

State taxes

For million dollar employees in high tax states, rates on capital gains could be over 50%. For New Yorkers, the combined state and federal capital gains rate could reach 52.22%. For Californians, it could be 56.7%.

Democrats have said that current rates of capital gains largely help high incomes who derive their income from investments rather than wages, which translates into lower tax rates for the wealthy than those who do not. they employ. Republicans argue that the current framework encourages savings and promotes future economic growth.

Capital gains taxes are paid on the sale of an asset and are applied to the amount of appreciation of the asset between the time it was purchased and the time it is sold.

Congress Democrats separately proposed a series of changes to the taxation of capital gains, including the taxation of levies annually rather than when they are sold.

