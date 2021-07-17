World

Biden to meet Iraqi prime minister in late July

President Biden to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the White House on July 26, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said friday.

Why is this important: The meeting comes amid growing concerns over recent rocket and drone attacks by Iranian-backed militias against US personnel in Iraq and Syria.

What they say : “The Prime Minister’s visit will highlight the strategic partnership between the United States and Iraq and advance bilateral cooperation under the strategic framework agreement,” Psaki said.

  • “President Biden also looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Iraq on political, economic and security issues to include joint efforts to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS,” she added. .

The big picture: The Biden administration last month air strikes launched against three facilities on the Iraqi-Syrian border from which Iranian-backed militias were carrying out drone attacks, the Pentagon said.

  • The meeting also comes as Democrats are work to repeal the 2002 authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) in Iraq.

  • If the repeal is passed by the Senate, it would prevent the president from carrying out attacks in Iraq without obtaining the prior approval of Congress.

