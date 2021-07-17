Biden to meet Iraqi prime minister in late July
President Biden to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the White House on July 26, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said friday.
Why is this important: The meeting comes amid growing concerns over recent rocket and drone attacks by Iranian-backed militias against US personnel in Iraq and Syria.
What they say : “The Prime Minister’s visit will highlight the strategic partnership between the United States and Iraq and advance bilateral cooperation under the strategic framework agreement,” Psaki said.
“President Biden also looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Iraq on political, economic and security issues to include joint efforts to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS,” she added. .
The big picture: The Biden administration last month air strikes launched against three facilities on the Iraqi-Syrian border from which Iranian-backed militias were carrying out drone attacks, the Pentagon said.
The meeting also comes as Democrats are work to repeal the 2002 authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) in Iraq.
If the repeal is passed by the Senate, it would prevent the president from carrying out attacks in Iraq without obtaining the prior approval of Congress.
