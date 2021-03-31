Biden to let visa ban expire popular with tech companies: report

Former President Trump had imposed a moratorium on H1-B visas used by companies to hire foreign coders and engineers.

President Joe Biden plans to allow a pandemic-related visa ban for some temporary workers, enacted by former President Donald Trump, to expire on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

The moratorium, which affected H-1B visas used by tech companies to hire foreign coders and engineers, was imposed last June. Biden chose not to renew it, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the decision was not announced. The White House declined to comment.

Biden’s move will appeal to business groups, which had pressured the administration to lift the ban since the new president took office. Executives are increasingly frustrated that the directive was not immediately repealed, arguing that it has harmed American businesses.

Trump’s restrictions on guest worker visas, which also covered seasonal non-farm workers, au pairs and others, had been reviewed by the Biden administration.

Last month, Biden withdrew an executive order from Trump that stopped issuing new green cards, citing the pandemic – a move that significantly reduced legal immigration to the U.S. Trump had argued policies were necessary to protect the US economy after the pandemic emerges. -induced recession.

“On the contrary, it is hurting the United States, including preventing some family members of US citizens and lawful permanent residents from reuniting with their families here,” Biden said in a presidential proclamation at the time. “It also hurts industries in the United States which use talent from all over the world.”

The ban on guest worker visas was not revoked at the same time. Temporary work visas are unpopular with unions and other worker groups who say they put American workers at a disadvantage compared to their foreign counterparts.

Despite the Trump administration’s extension of the visa ban at the end of 2020, opponents of the restrictions had already met with some success in court.

A California federal judge granted a preliminary injunction on Oct. 1 in a lawsuit filed by several large business groups, including the National Association of Manufacturers and the United States Chamber of Commerce. The groups argued that Trump overstepped his authority by imposing immigration restrictions in his June 22 proclamation.

Trump’s Justice Department appealed the ruling to the San Francisco-based Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. In February, the appeals court requested a situation report from the parties by April 7.