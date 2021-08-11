Biden to host ‘Summit for Democracy’ in December: White House

The virtual event will allow world leaders “to speak honestly about the challenges facing democracy,” the White House said.

US President Joe Biden will convene a virtual “Democracy Summit” on December 9-10, the White House has announced.

Guests at the summit will include heads of state, members of civil society, philanthropists and representatives of the private sector, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

The summit will serve as “an opportunity for world leaders to listen to each other and their citizens, share successes, foster international collaboration and speak honestly about the challenges facing democracy in order to collectively strengthen the grassroots. of democratic renewal, ”the White House said in a statement.

The summit will focus on three main themes: “defense against authoritarianism, the fight against corruption and the promotion of respect for human rights”.

The Biden administration plans to host a second summit of world leaders a year after the first, to “show progress against their commitments.”

The White House did not give details on the list of countries invited to the summit, which is seen by some as an alternative to the G20 forum and an implicit challenge in Beijing.

G20 members are determined by their economic weight and include the authoritarian governments of China and Saudi Arabia. The group will then meet at the end of October in Italy.

Biden said that “the challenge of our time is to demonstrate that democracies can be effective in improving the lives of their own people and in tackling the biggest problems the world faces,” according to the White House statement. Wednesday.

The American President has repeatedly reported his desire to once again assume the role of “leader of the free world” traditionally attributed to the occupant of the White House. His predecessor Donald Trump, on the other hand, emphasized an “America First” approach to world affairs.