Biden to focus on elections and media at end of democracy summit – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden seeks to close its two-day virtual democracy summit on Friday by shining the spotlight on the importance of electoral integrity, combating authoritarian regimes and strengthening independent media.
On the first day of the summit, Biden announced plans to spend up to $ 424 million globally to support independent media, anti-corruption work and more. The initiative came as he called on world leaders to work with him to reverse what he called an alarming decrease in democracy around the world.
“Are we going to let the decline in rights and democracy continue unchecked?” Biden said Thursday. “Or will we have together – together – a vision… and the courage to once again lead the march of human progress and human freedom?” The president is due to deliver closing remarks to leaders and civil society groups on Friday afternoon.
Biden did not name China or Russia when the summit opened. But he has repeatedly argued that the United States and its like-minded allies must show the world that democracies are a much better vehicle for societies than autocracies. This is a central tenet of Biden’s foreign policy outlook – one that he says is more outward-looking than the ‘America First’ approach of his predecessor Trump.
Biden stressed that even long-established democracies, like the United States, have not been immune to tension.
“Here in the United States, we know as well as anyone that renewing our democracy and strengthening our democratic institutions requires constant effort,” said Biden.
Thursday’s video rally drew backlash from key opponents from the United States and other nations that had not been invited.
Ambassadors to the United States from China and Russia, two countries that did not receive invitations, wrote a joint essay describing the Biden administration as exhibiting a “cold war mentality” that “will stir up violence. ideological confrontation and a divide in the world “. The administration also came under scrutiny on how it went about deciding which countries to invite.
Other leaders at the summit made their own remarks on the state of democracy – many of which were prerecorded – often reflecting on the stress rapidly changing technology is placing on their countries. They also deplored the increase in disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining institutions and elections.
“The democratic discourse is changing,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. “New technologies and big tech companies are increasingly paving the way for democratic dialogue, sometimes placing more emphasis on reach than on freedom of expression. ”
Summit comes as Biden presses Russia Vladimir Poutine to take a step back after a massive build-up of troops on the Ukrainian border which has caused growing concern in Washington and in European capitals as well as in Ukraine itself. Biden said on Wednesday he warned Putin of “grave consequences” if Russia invades.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr zelenskyy, who attended Thursday’s summit and then spoke by phone with Biden, said on Twitter: “Democracy is not a given, it must be fought.”
Pole Andrzej Duda spoke out against Russia in his speech, denouncing Moscow and its support for Belarus.
Poland and its Western allies have accused Russia’s ally Belarus of using migrants as pawns to destabilize the European Union in retaliation for its sanctions against its authoritarian regime. Hundreds of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have flocked to the Belarusian-Polish border.
Poland “is committed to supporting democracy in Eastern Europe,” Duda said. “It’s a great task, but it has its consequences. This made us the target of Kremlin propaganda. Putin made no public comment on the summit Thursday as he participated in his own video call with members of the Kremlin Council for Human Rights.
Biden said passing his ambitious National Home Agenda – the bipartisan $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill he enacted, along with the approximately 2,000 Build Back Better Act Billions of dollars in social and climate change initiatives underway in the Senate – will demonstrate how democracy can improve people’s lives.
Some advocates also want Biden to focus more on strengthening democracy at home. A first test took place on Thursday when the House approved the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the third in a trio of bills – alongside the Freedom to Vote Act and the Human Rights Act. John Lewis’ vote – widely supported by Democrats. All three should be blocked by Republicans in the Senate.
“Here in the United States, we know that our democracy is not immune to threats,” vice president Kamala harris said in remarks to close the first day of the summit which referred to the insurgency on Capitol Hill in January. “Jan. 6 looms large in our collective consciousness, and the anti-election laws that many states have passed are part of an intentional effort to prevent Americans from participating in our democracy. The International Institute for Democracy and Election Assistance said in its annual report that the number of countries experiencing democratic retreat “has never been higher” than in the past decade, with the United States added to the list along with the India and Brazil.
Chinese officials have issued a flood of public criticism of the summit. They also expressed their outrage at the administration’s invitation to Taiwan. China claims the island’s autonomy as part of its territory and opposes its having contact with foreign governments.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan declined to attend the conference. In a statement released before the meeting, the Foreign Office said: “We appreciate our partnership with the United States, which we wish to expand both bilaterally and in terms of regional and international cooperation.”
Yet Pakistan’s relations with the United States are fraught with suspicion on both sides. Islamabad balked at Washington’s often-voiced criticism that Pakistan has not been a reliable partner in the war on terror, accusing it of harboring the Taliban even as the group fought a state-led coalition. United. Pakistan says it has lost 70,000 people to the war on terror since 2001 and is ready to be a partner in peace but not in war.
Other uninvited countries have also expressed their dissatisfaction. Hungary, the only member of the European Union not invited, tried unsuccessfully to prevent the President of the European Commission from speaking on behalf of the bloc at the summit. Last year Biden referred to the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban like a “thug”. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called the summit a “national political type event”, to which countries whose leaders had good relations with Trump were not invited.
