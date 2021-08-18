World
Biden to demand Covid vaccines for nursing home staff – Times of India
President Joe biden announced Wednesday that his administration will require nursing home staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue to receive federal benefits Health Insurance and Medicaid funding.
Biden unveiled the new policy on Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use warrants to encourage vaccines to get vaccinated.
“If you visit, live or work in a nursing home, you should not be at high risk of contracting Covid from unvaccinated employees,” Biden said.
The new mandate, in the form of an upcoming regulation to be released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could go into effect as early as next month.
Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are unvaccinated, federal data shows, despite these facilities having suffered the brunt of the first Covid-19 outbreak and their workers are among the first in the country to be eligible for vaccines.
It comes as the Biden administration seeks to increase costs for those who have yet to be vaccinated, after months of incentives and giveaways that have proven insufficient to get tens of millions of Americans to roll up their pockets. sleeves.
In the past three weeks alone, Biden has forced millions of federal workers to certify their immunization status or face onerous new requirements, with even stricter requirements for federal workers in frontline health care positions. , and his administration has moved towards compulsory vaccines for the military as from next month.
Biden also celebrated companies that have mandated vaccines for their own workforce and encouraged others to follow, and highlighted local vaccine mandates as a condition for daily activities, like eating indoors.
The new effort appears to be paying off, as the rate of new vaccinations in the country has nearly doubled in the past month. More than 200 million Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the White House, but about 80 million Americans are eligible but have not yet been vaccinated.
Mark Parkinson, President and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Self-Help, welcomed Biden’s decision, but called on him to go further.
“Vaccination mandates for health workers should be applied to all health care settings,” he said. “Without it, nursing homes face a disastrous workforce challenge.”
Last year, CMS used a similar regulatory authority to ban most visitors to nursing homes in an effort to protect residents.
