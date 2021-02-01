World
Biden threatens US sanctions in response to Myanmar coup – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar following a coup by countryand called for a concerted international response to push them to relinquish power.
Biden on Monday condemned the military takeover of civilian government and his detention of an elected leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi as “a direct attack on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law”.
Myanmar crisis marks first major test of Biden’s commitment to working more with his allies on international challenges, especially China’s growing influence, unlike former President Donald AssetThe “America First” approach, often autonomous.
It also represented a rare political alignment between Biden’s fellow Democrats and leading Republicans as they joined in denouncing the coup and urging Myanmar’s military consequences.
“The international community should unite with one voice to pressure the Burmese army to immediately relinquish the power it has seized, release the activists and those responsible they have detained,” said Biden in a statement.
“The United States has removed sanctions against Burma over the past decade on the basis of progress towards democracy. Reversing this progress will require an immediate review of our laws and sanctioning authorities, followed by appropriate action. “, did he declare.
Biden also called on the Myanmar military, also known as Burma, to lift all restrictions on telecommunications and refrain from violence against civilians.
He said the United States “takes note of those who support the Burmese people at this difficult time.”
“We will work with our partners across the region and around the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for reversing the democratic transition in Burma,” he said. declared.
Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won an 83% landslide in the November 8 election. The military said on taking over in the early hours of Monday that it had responded to what it called voter fraud.
“ INTENSIVE ” CONSULTATIONS
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a regular press briefing that the United States has had “intensive” conversations with its allies over Myanmar. She declined to say what other actions were being considered apart from the sanctions.
When asked if Biden’s claim that the United States is “taking note” of other countries’ reaction was a message to China, Psaki told reporters, “It’s a message to all. the countries of the region ”.
Senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez said the United States and other countries “should impose strict economic sanctions, as well as other measures” against the Myanmar military and military leaders if they did not release the elected leaders and fire them. themselves from the government.
Menendez also accused the Burmese military of being guilty of “genocide” against minority Rohingya Muslims – a determination that has yet to be expressed by the US government – and of a sustained campaign of violence against other minorities.
US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who, like members of the Biden administration, has had close ties to Suu Kyi, called the arrests “horrifying” and demanded a firm response.
“The Biden administration must take a firm stand and our partners and all democracies around the world should do the same to condemn this authoritarian attack on democracy,” he said.
McConnell added that Washington must “impose costs” on those behind the coup.
The events in Myanmar are a blow to the Biden administration and its efforts to forge a robust Asia-Pacific policy to stand up to China.
Many of Biden’s Asian political team, including his leader, Kurt Campbell, are veterans of the Obama administration, who at the end of the former president Barack obamaHis tenure hailed his work to end decades of military rule in Myanmar as a major foreign policy achievement. Biden was Obama’s vice president.
Obama began easing sanctions in 2011 after the military began to loosen its grip, and in 2016 he announced the lifting of many of the remaining sanctions. But in 2019, the Trump administration imposed targeted sanctions on four military commanders, including General Min Aung Hlaing, for human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities.
Biden on Monday condemned the military takeover of civilian government and his detention of an elected leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi as “a direct attack on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law”.
Myanmar crisis marks first major test of Biden’s commitment to working more with his allies on international challenges, especially China’s growing influence, unlike former President Donald AssetThe “America First” approach, often autonomous.
It also represented a rare political alignment between Biden’s fellow Democrats and leading Republicans as they joined in denouncing the coup and urging Myanmar’s military consequences.
“The international community should unite with one voice to pressure the Burmese army to immediately relinquish the power it has seized, release the activists and those responsible they have detained,” said Biden in a statement.
“The United States has removed sanctions against Burma over the past decade on the basis of progress towards democracy. Reversing this progress will require an immediate review of our laws and sanctioning authorities, followed by appropriate action. “, did he declare.
Biden also called on the Myanmar military, also known as Burma, to lift all restrictions on telecommunications and refrain from violence against civilians.
He said the United States “takes note of those who support the Burmese people at this difficult time.”
“We will work with our partners across the region and around the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for reversing the democratic transition in Burma,” he said. declared.
Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won an 83% landslide in the November 8 election. The military said on taking over in the early hours of Monday that it had responded to what it called voter fraud.
“ INTENSIVE ” CONSULTATIONS
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a regular press briefing that the United States has had “intensive” conversations with its allies over Myanmar. She declined to say what other actions were being considered apart from the sanctions.
When asked if Biden’s claim that the United States is “taking note” of other countries’ reaction was a message to China, Psaki told reporters, “It’s a message to all. the countries of the region ”.
Senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez said the United States and other countries “should impose strict economic sanctions, as well as other measures” against the Myanmar military and military leaders if they did not release the elected leaders and fire them. themselves from the government.
Menendez also accused the Burmese military of being guilty of “genocide” against minority Rohingya Muslims – a determination that has yet to be expressed by the US government – and of a sustained campaign of violence against other minorities.
US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who, like members of the Biden administration, has had close ties to Suu Kyi, called the arrests “horrifying” and demanded a firm response.
“The Biden administration must take a firm stand and our partners and all democracies around the world should do the same to condemn this authoritarian attack on democracy,” he said.
McConnell added that Washington must “impose costs” on those behind the coup.
The events in Myanmar are a blow to the Biden administration and its efforts to forge a robust Asia-Pacific policy to stand up to China.
Many of Biden’s Asian political team, including his leader, Kurt Campbell, are veterans of the Obama administration, who at the end of the former president Barack obamaHis tenure hailed his work to end decades of military rule in Myanmar as a major foreign policy achievement. Biden was Obama’s vice president.
Obama began easing sanctions in 2011 after the military began to loosen its grip, and in 2016 he announced the lifting of many of the remaining sanctions. But in 2019, the Trump administration imposed targeted sanctions on four military commanders, including General Min Aung Hlaing, for human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities.
Source link