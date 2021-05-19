Biden tells Netanyahu he expects “significant de-escalation today.”

President Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he “expects a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the government said. White House Deputy Senior Press Secretary to Journalists on Air Force One.

“Our objective has not changed,” said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “We are working on a de-escalation.”

Ms Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden wanted the situation to reach “lasting calm”.

She said the call, which came before the president left Washington to address graduates of the United States Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday morning, did not reflect a change in administrative policy regarding a ceasefire. -fire.

“This is what we have been asking for eight days,” she said.

Yet the president’s appeal to the Israeli leader has added to a growing chorus of international parties urging the IDF and Hamas militants to lay down their arms as conflict stretched in its 10th day.