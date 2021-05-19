Biden tells Netanyahu he expects “significant de-escalation today.”
President Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he “expects a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the government said. White House Deputy Senior Press Secretary to Journalists on Air Force One.
“Our objective has not changed,” said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “We are working on a de-escalation.”
Ms Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden wanted the situation to reach “lasting calm”.
She said the call, which came before the president left Washington to address graduates of the United States Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday morning, did not reflect a change in administrative policy regarding a ceasefire. -fire.
“This is what we have been asking for eight days,” she said.
Yet the president’s appeal to the Israeli leader has added to a growing chorus of international parties urging the IDF and Hamas militants to lay down their arms as conflict stretched in its 10th day.
France is leading the effort to call for a ceasefire at the United Nations Security Council, but it is still unclear when a resolution will be put to a vote.
Israel and Hamas have signaled their willingness to achieve a ceasefire, diplomats familiar with the talks say, but this has not reduced the intensity of the talks. the deadliest fighting in Gaza since 2014.
Israeli army airstrikes killed at least 219 Palestinians, including dozens of children, according to the Gaza health ministry. They also destroyed homes, roads and medical facilities across the country. Hamas militants continued to fire rockets at Israeli towns on Wednesday, sending people rushing to shelter. The Hamas roadblock killed at least 12 Israeli residents.
While Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations negotiated talks between Israel and Hamas, the two adversaries have publicly indicated that the fighting could last for days. Mr. Netanyahu tweeted Tuesday that the attacks on Hamas “would continue for as long as necessary to restore calm among Israeli citizens.”
A senior Hamas official denied reports that the group had agreed to a ceasefire, but said talks were ongoing.
Yet with Israeli warplanes firing into the crowded Gaza Strip, in a campaign that Israeli officials say is targeting Hamas militants and their infrastructure, the humanitarian crisis has worsened for the two million people inside Gaza.
The United Nations mentionned that more than 58,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced from their homes, many huddling in UN-run schools that have in fact become bomb shelters. Israeli strikes damaged schools, power lines, and water, sanitation and sewage systems for hundreds of thousands of people in territory blocked by Israel and Egypt for more than a decade. Vaccinations against Covid-19 ceased and an Israeli strike on Tuesday knocked out the only lab in the territory that handles coronavirus tests.
“There is no safe place in Gaza, where two million people have been forcibly isolated from the rest of the world for over 13 years,” the UN emergency relief coordinator said in the report. territory, Mark Lowcock, in a statement.