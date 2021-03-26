Biden tells Johnson they should build massive global infrastructure plan to compete with China

The New York Times

Over a decade ago, a woman at a bar near the Columbia University campus turned to Gavin Schmidt and asked if he knew the main component of air. “Yes, nitrogen,” he replied. His answer made him lose a bet on whether the average stranger at the bar would know anything about atmospheric chemistry. Two years later, they got married. Sometimes nerds win. Today, Schmidt is one of the foremost scientists warning the world of the risks of global warming. Recently, he was appointed to a newly created position as NASA’s Senior Climate Advisor, a job that presents the challenge of bringing NASA climate science to the public and helping to understand how to apply it to save the planet. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from The New York Times Schmidt, who since 2014 headed NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, will work with an administration that makes tackling climate change one of its priorities. The Biden team is adding positions across government for policy makers and experts like Schmidt who understand the threats our planet faces. “Climate change is not just an environmental problem that belongs to the EPA, it is not just a scientific problem that belongs to NASA and NOAA,” said Katharine Hayhoe, climatologist at Texas Tech University. . “Climate change is a question of everything,” she said, and “it must be taken into account by every federal agency”. President Joe Biden brought the United States back to the Paris climate agreement on his first day in office and signed stacks of executive orders to begin overturning the Trump administration’s cancellations of more than 100 environmental rules . Announcing Schmidt’s appointment, Interim NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said, “This position will provide NASA executives with critical information and recommendations for all of the science, technology and infrastructure programs of agency related to the climate. ” In the announcement of the new post, which does not come with a separate budget or staff, Jurczyk said the job will be to “promote and engage in climate-related investments” in the agency’s work in earth sciences and to help explain to the world what NASA’s climate-related research and technology development is doing. The space agency, which launches the satellites that monitor the conditions of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, snow, ice and more, is one of the sources of the hard science informing us all about the change. climate. But its leaders have sometimes struggled to talk about it. “Not all administrations were interested in calling it ‘climate change’, especially the Trump administration,” said Lori Garver, former NASA deputy administrator who is now CEO of Earthrise, a non-profit organization. which promotes the use of satellite data to fight against global warming. Garver said she was “thrilled” with Schmidt’s appointment, calling it a message that “it will be a top priority for NASA.” She said that while the agency has provided important scientific data to help understand the warming, it has not been sufficiently involved in finding solutions. She compared the situation to what might happen if scientists at the National Institutes of Health study cancer, but don’t try to find cures. With a more aggressive stance, she said, “we can count on the brilliant scientists at NASA to do more than just take action.” Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson called the new message “long overdue,” but added the position would be more meaningful if Schmidt “got routine access to Congress and the president.” Why? Because “NASA itself,” he said, “is not the one that needs advice on climate change.” Schmidt has written some 150 scientific papers and has an active and sometimes acerbic presence on social media. At the Goddard Institute, he led the development of one of the most reliable models of the Earth’s climate system. When scientists tell us that climate trends are attributable to human-generated greenhouse gases, they’re relying in part on Schmidt’s work. On a recent bright, frosty morning, Schmidt sat down for a socially distant interview on a bench overlooking Harlem Meer in Central Park in New York City and talked about the new job. “Climate change is changing what you need to worry about,” he said, and the space agency can help the nation and the world understand what we all need to know. This includes things like “How can we speed up the information you need to strengthen your coastal flood defenses?” and “What do we really understand about increased precipitation – how can we predict this in the future?” He will have no budgetary power, nor armies of workers under him. Instead, he will have to trust his voice. “It helps to have people who know inside and out how science works when you are in a room full of policymakers.” If officials ask, “Could science provide that?” he said, “The answer might be ‘well, yeah, no. Not really. But we could do it – that’s the kind of question we could answer, ”and suggest parts of NASA that could work on the problem. Schmidt did not always seem destined for such heights. He grew up in a village outside of Bath, England, and his primary ambition was to live elsewhere. Being good at math brought him to Oxford on a scholarship. After graduation he was unsure of what to do next and “disappointed the world” for two years, working at odd jobs – driving cars for Avis, picking grapes in Australia. After a while, he admitted to being bored. “I said, well, the most intellectual thing I do is weekly crossword puzzles in The Guardian.” So he went to University College London, as he relates, and asked if he could get into a doctoral program. They scoffed because the deadline had long passed, but suggested he talk to a researcher who needed a graduate student. “He said, ‘So when can you start?’” The researcher needed someone with math skills for his work on underground ocean waves. Schmidt found that he enjoyed research and also found that “people are much more interested in the oceans than in mathematics.” He then led the development of the Goddard Institute’s Earth System Model, a massive computer program capable of simulating the planet’s climate system and showing how phenomena such as rising carbon dioxide levels cause warming. . Over time, he came to tap into so many areas that he had to become a climate polymath, largely focused instead of focusing on a single topic, as many experts do. This helped to make him a gifted communicator of science. In 2004, he helped start a blog, Real Climate, in the hope of explaining climate science to the general public and science journalists. But an additional audience was paying attention: other scientists. “One of the big surprises that came out of this was how many other climate scientists really need help understanding climate science” beyond their own fields, he said. When the American Geophysical Union awarded its first climate communication award in 2011, it went to Schmidt for “transforming climate dialogue on the web,” the group said in its quote. Everything Schmidt did came together, he said – and that even included his juggling skills, a hobby he took up in high school, thinking back then, he recalls, “Oh, that’ll be useful with the ladies. He honed his juggling skills over the years, starting in Australia, when he lived with a juggling busker. Today, he credits the hobby with helping it build the confidence it took to perform in front of crowds – his 2014 TED Talk has been viewed 1.3 million times. “It turns out that the things I spent time doing, learning or practicing all played a role in this development,” he said. He also chose the unicycle, which in turn led to the sport of unicycle hockey, which is pretty much what it looks like. He played for the UK National Sports Championship squad, breaking his arm at one point. Joshua Wolfe, who wrote a book with Schmidt on climate change and who is a member of the Carmine Street Jugglers group in Greenwich Village, said Schmidt’s efforts to teach the world about global warming were not free. Schmidt, like other leading climate scientists, has come under attack from the denial community, which has been the subject of efforts by the courts to gain access to its private email accounts, supposedly to unearth evidence of scientific fraud. These harassment filings failed and no fraud was demonstrated, but the campaign of attacks stung. “He paid an emotional price,” Wolfe said. “It’s exhausting to be targeted by litigation” and to be attacked on social media and by hackers. Wolfe helped create the Climate Science Legal Defense Fund, which helps targeted scientists. “With his modeling skills, he could have earned 10 times his salary 130 blocks south of Wall Street. He chose to communicate science despite very real personal costs to do so. Now, every year, on the Tuesday two weeks before Good Friday, the anniversary of the evening Schmidt met his future wife, he posts harmless nitrogen tweets, hashtag #NitrogenTuesday. Sitting on the bench, Schmidt pointed to a floating cardinal and worried aloud about the people who were trying their luck by stepping out over the frozen surface of the Harlem Meer. “I wouldn’t bet my life on it,” he said, and spotted another ice walker. “There are a lot of people who don’t make sound decisions,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company