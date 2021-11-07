Biden, Tehran run out of time to save Iran nuclear deal

Iranians celebrate in northern Tehran after the JCPOA agreement, April 2, 2015. AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

The prolonged delay in negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal has raised questions as to whether it can be restored.

The deal remains in serious jeopardy and its demise will likely lead to a return to regional conflict and Iran’s nuclear acceleration.

Sanam Vakil is Deputy Director and Senior Researcher for the Middle East and North Africa Program at Chatham House.

Last week, Iran’s top negotiator for the Vienna talks on the Iran nuclear deal, Ali Bagheri Kani, announced that Iran continue talks on November 29. Four months have passed since the adjournment of the sixth round in June.

This prolonged delay, along with interpretations of Washington and Tehran’s negotiating positions, has raised many questions as to whether the gaps can be narrowed and the JCPOA restored. As diplomatic efforts gain momentum, the only viable avenue for resolving differences, restoring confidence and building confidence in the process is through diplomacy.

In recent months, Iran has engaged in delaying tactics attributed to the Raisi administration’s realignment of its JCPOA strategy: whether it be the appointment of hard-line supporters to key diplomatic posts or continue to accelerate its nuclear program tirelessly. These measures in turn alarmed and frustrated Washington, the European and British signatories of the JCPOA who had hoped that the negotiations would return in due course. The lack of clarity saw US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressing particular frustration with Iranian delaying tactics, saying “time is running out” and that plan B options are under consideration.

The main differences between the two sides remain over sequencing, sanctions relief, IAEA oversight, long-term assurances to protect the deal, and follow-up talks to resolve outstanding regional issues.

The Iranian position remains very firm on sequencing. Tehran wants Washington to take the first step towards lifting all sanctions imposed since 2018. Once the lifting of sanctions is verified, only then will Tehran begin its own compliance process. Tehran’s position is based on lessons learned from the 2016 JCPOA, where Tehran implemented the JCPOA only to find that the promised economic benefits of the sanctions relief were harder to reach.

The story continues

A second stumbling block remains on the issue of insurance. Tehran hopes to protect its economy if another US president steps down from the JCPOA and would like to see built-in protections in place to protect its economy from yet another pullback shock from the JCPOA.

The Biden administration has not moved on this last point, because it is not able to ensure what his successor will do. Recently published new revealed that the Biden administration couldn’t even guarantee they could stay in the JCPOA during his own tenure – even with Iranian compliance. This widened the gaps between the parties and undoubtedly led to an impasse which continues to this day.

At the same time, Iran’s nuclear program has continued to make significant and worrying progress. In January 2021, following parliamentary legislation passed after the murder of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Tehran began 20% enrichment. After the sabotage of its Natanz factory in April, Tehran began to become 60% richer. As of August 30, Iran held 2,441 kg of uranium well above the JCPOA limit of 202.7 kg.

During the third crisis over IAEA access to Iranian facilities this year, tensions were seen when Tehran’s previous monitoring agreement with the IAEA expired in August. To avoid censorship by the IAEA Board of Governors that was expected in September, Tehran rehired to the previous agreement allowing the IAEA to access and maintain surveillance cameras in surveillance facilities.

At the time, this was seen as an important compromise, but the IAEA inspectors were subsequently not given access at TESA Karaj’s centrifuge assembly facility, suggesting that without continued engagement, further escalation remains on the horizon. Iran’s November 29 announcement is seen by cynics as the latest strategy to avoid censorship at the IAEA’s next BOG meeting in November.

Tehran’s uncoordinated strategy is also affected by negative assessments from the Biden administration, particularly given the impact of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the perceived challenges the US president sees in Congress. Against the backdrop of Biden’s inability to pass his infrastructure bill, Tehran sees Biden unwilling to invest serious political capital in protecting the JCPOA.

Due to this weakness and the potential impact of the 2022 midterm elections where Biden risks losing his Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, Tehran is also dragging its feet to strengthen its influence and put pressure on Washington and others. JCPOA stakeholders to make further concessions.

Internal factional struggles have also hampered the Biden administration’s offers to Iran. Although he listed the revival of the JCPOA as one of his campaign promises, Biden did not prioritize a return to the deal by instead focusing on COVID, geopolitical challenges with China and the ‘Afghanistan. The time lag on Washington’s side delayed what could have been an early negotiating process.

Fearing criticism from congressional conservatives on Capitol Hill, the Biden administration has been reluctant to offer Tehran any inducements. Humanitarian aid to help Tehran’s COVID crisis could have been an easy win-win confidence-building measure and goodwill gesture, but was seen more as a concession. In retrospect, this was a short-sighted miscalculation that could have stemmed Tehran’s multiple waves of COVID and convinced Iranian leaders that the Biden administration was indeed seeking to deflect the page from maximum pressure from Trump.

With growing impatience in Washington and European capitals, Iranian envoy to the Biden administration, Rob Malley, meet with JCPOA signatories alongside regional partners and Biden is in Europe this week for G20 meetings. Iran will be discussed. This should be taken as a signal of Washington’s continued engagement.

Tehran also has the opportunity to break the current deadlock and fix a date because his return to Vienna is only the beginning. Even with this recent news, the JCPOA remains in grave danger and with its demise comes the likely return of regional conflict and Iran’s own nuclear acceleration.

Sanam Vakil is Deputy Director and Senior Researcher for the Middle East and North Africa Program at Chatham House.

Read the original article on Business intern