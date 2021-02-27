World
Biden: strikes in Syria warned Iran to ‘be careful’ – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Friday that Iran should review its decision to allow US airstrikes Syria as a warning that he can expect consequences for his support of militias that threaten US interests or personnel.
“You cannot act with impunity. Be careful, ”Biden said when a reporter asked what message he intended to send with the airstrikes, which the Pentagon said they destroyed several buildings in eastern Syria, but were not intended to stamp out the militias who used them to facilitate attacks inside Iraq.
Administration officials defended Thursday night’s airstrikes as legal and appropriate, saying they destroyed facilities housing valuable “capabilities” used by Iranian-backed militias to attack US and allied forces in Iraq.
John Kirby, the top Pentagon spokesperson, said members of Congress were notified before the strikes as two Aviation The F-15E aircraft launched seven missiles, destroying nine facilities and severely damaging two others, rendering them both “functionally destroyed”. He said the facilities at the border “entry checkpoints” had been used by militias the United States holds responsible for recent attacks on US interests in Iraq.
In a political turning point for the new Democratic administration, several prominent members of Congress from Biden’s own party denounced the strikes, which were the first military actions he had authorized. Democrats said the airstrikes were carried out without permission from lawmakers, while Republicans were more in favor.
“Offensive military action without Congressional approval is unconstitutional absent extraordinary circumstances,” said Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va. And Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Said lawmakers must hold the current administration to the same standards as any other. “Retaliatory strikes that are not necessary to prevent an imminent threat,” he said, must obtain congressional approval.
But Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, the senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, supported the decision as “the correct and proportionate response to protect the lives of Americans.”
White House Press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that Biden used his constitutional authority to defend U.S. personnel.
“The targets were chosen to match recent attacks on facilities and to deter the risk of further attacks in the coming weeks,” she said.
Among the recent attacks cited was a February 15 rocket attack in northern Iraq that killed a civilian contractor and injured a member of the US service and other coalition troops.
At the Pentagon, Kirby said the operation was “a defensive strike” on a routing station used by militants to move weapons and equipment for attacks in Iraq. But he noted that while it sends a message of deterrence and reduces their ability to strike from this compound, the militias have other sites and capabilities. He said the strikes had claimed “casualties” but declined to provide more details on the number of dead or injured and what was inside the buildings pending completion of a. broader assessment of damage inflicted.
An Iraqi militia official said on Friday the strikes killed one fighter and injured several others.
Kirby said the facilities affected in the attack were near Boukamal on the Syrian side of the Iraqi border along the Euphrates River.
“This place is known to facilitate the activity of militias aligned with Iran,” he said. He described the site as a “complex” that had previously been used by the Islamic State group when it dominated the area.
The Iraqi militia official told The Associated Press that strikes against Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah brigades, hit an area along the border between the Syrian site of Boukamal facing Qaim on the Iraqi side. The official was not allowed to speak publicly about the attack and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Speaking to reporters Thursday night shortly after the airstrikes, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, “I am confident in the goal we have pursued. We know what we hit.
Biden’s decision to attack in Syria does not appear to signal an intention to expand US military involvement in the region, but rather demonstrate a willingness to defend US troops in Iraq and send a message to Iran. The Biden administration in its first few weeks has stressed its intention to focus more on challenges posed by China, even as threats in the Middle East persist.
The United States has previously targeted facilities in Syria belonging to Kataeb Hezbollah, which it has accused of numerous attacks targeting American personnel and interests in Iraq. The Iraqi Kataeb is distinct from the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group that monitors the war in Syria, said the strikes targeted an arms shipment that was being picked up by trucks entering Syrian territories from the Syrian Arab Republic. Iraq.
The group said 22 fighters from the Popular Mobilization Forces, an Iraqi umbrella group made up mostly of Shia paramilitaries that includes Kataeb Hezbollah, were killed. The report could not be independently verified.
In a statement, the group confirmed that one of its fighters had been killed and said it reserved the right to retaliate, without giving details. Kataeb Hezbollah, like other Iran-backed factions, maintains fighters in Syria to both fight against the Islamic State group and to aid the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the civil war there.
Austin said he was convinced the United States had retaliated against “the same Shiite militants” who carried out the February 15 rocket attack in northern Iraq.
