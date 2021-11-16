Biden stresses he doesn’t want any change in Taiwan policy

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he made it clear to Chinese Xi Jinping that his administration strongly supports the United States’ long-standing ‘One China’ policy, but he also noted that the island Taiwan Autonomous Authority ultimately makes its own decisions.

White House officials said the two leaders spoke at length about Taiwan during their more than three-hour virtual meeting a day earlier.

Tensions have escalated as China has sent an increasing number of fighter jets to the island, while the United States and its allies navigate warships through the Taiwan Strait.

But Biden on Tuesday sought to underscore his support for the Taiwan Relations Act, which came into effect in 1979 and shapes the parameters of the US-Taiwan relationship.

“We’ve made it clear that we support the Taiwan law and that’s it,” Biden told reporters on a trip to New Hampshire. “It’s independent. He makes his own decisions.

The United States’ “One China” policy recognizes Beijing as the government of China but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Biden also made it clear that the United States “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” a White House statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden reminded Xi during their virtual meeting that he had voted as a senator for the Taiwan Relations Act.

“So he deeply understands, first-hand, that the law makes it clear that any effort to shape Taiwan’s future by means other than peaceful means is of grave concern to the United States,” Sullivan said, speaking during a webinar hosted by the Brookings Institution, a Washington organization. thinking group.

The Biden-Xi videoconference took place Tuesday morning in Beijing and Monday evening in Washington.

Sullivan said the two leaders also agreed to explore arms control talks.