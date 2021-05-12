Biden, speaking with Netanyahu, asserts Israel’s “right to self-defense.”

President Biden said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “for some time” on Wednesday amid intensifying fighting between Israelis and Palestinians, and affirmed his “unwavering support” for “the law. of Israel to defend itself ”.

“I hope we see this come to an end as soon as possible,” Biden said in response to questions from reporters.

According to a reading of the White House appeal, Mr. Biden “condemned” the rocket attacks against Israel and added that the position of the United States is that Jerusalem is “a place of peace”.

Mr Biden also said national security and defense officials in his administration have been and will remain “in constant contact” with their counterparts in the Middle East.