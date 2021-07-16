Biden: Social media is ‘killing people’ with COVID misinformation

Misinformation about the virus and vaccines has spread across platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

President Joe Biden said social media companies are “killing people” by failing to monitor disinformation on their platforms about COVID-19 vaccines.

Biden’s comments came a day after US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared disinformation on vaccines a threat to public health and as US officials have indicated that death and serious illness from the virus are almost entirely preventable with vaccines.

Biden, who asked if he had a message for platforms like Facebook where false or misleading information about coronavirus vaccines has spread, told reporters on Friday: “They are killing people.”

“The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated,” he said.

Speaking on Thursday, Murthy said disinformation about COVID-19, considered an “infodemic” by the World Health Organization (WHO), was deadly.

“Disinformation is an imminent and insidious threat to the health of our country,” Murthy said in a speech Thursday at the White House. “We need to fight disinformation as a nation. Lives depend on it.

Given the role the internet plays in spreading fake health information, Murthy said technology companies and social media platforms need to make significant changes to their products and software to reduce the spread of false information while increasing access to authoritative factual sources.

Too often, he said, platforms are built to encourage, not counter, the spread of disinformation.

“We are asking them to step up,” Murthy said. “We cannot wait any longer for them to take aggressive action.”

Facebook spokesperson Dani Lever responded: “We will not be distracted by accusations that are not supported by the facts. The point is, over 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet. Over 3.3 million Americans have also used our Vaccine Finder to find out where and how to get a vaccine. The facts show that Facebook is helping to save lives. Period.”

Twitter posted on its platform: “As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves around the world, we will continue to do our part to elevate authoritative health information. “

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a wave of deaths in the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, US officials said on Friday.

U.S. cases of COVID-19 are up 70% from the previous week and deaths are up 26%, with outbreaks occurring in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

Earlier on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki also slammed Facebook.

“Obviously, there are measures they have taken. It’s a private sector company, ”Psaki said in a White House briefing. “There are additional steps they can take. It is clear that there are others that can be taken.

On Thursday, she said the Biden administration was in regular contact with Facebook and was reporting problematic posts.

Psaki said 12 people were responsible for nearly 65% ​​of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms. The discovery was reported in May by the Washington and London-based nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate, but Facebook took issue with the methodology.