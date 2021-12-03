Biden signs interim financing bill, avoiding government shutdown

Both houses of Congress passed the law on Thursday to avoid a short-term government shutdown.

US President Joe Biden enacted the law a bill that will finance the government until Feb. 18, the White House said, avoiding the risk of a shutdown after the legislation encountered opposition from some Republicans over vaccination warrants.

In a declaration On Friday, the White House thanked leaders of Congress for their work in passing the bill.

Earlier today, however, Biden said that while it is worth praising bipartisanship, “government funding is not a big deal – it’s the bare minimum of what needs to be done.” .

It keeps the federal government in business for an additional 11 weeks, generally at current spending levels, while adding $ 7 billion to aid Afghan evacuees.

“I’m glad that in the end cooler heads prevailed. The government will remain open and I thank the members of this House for bringing us back from the brink of an avoidable, unnecessary and costly closure, ”said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Biden administration has policies in place requiring millions of federal employees and federal contractors to be fully immunized [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

The votes in the Senate and House of Representatives came amid an intense partisan debate over the mandates of the coronavirus vaccines – and at a time when officials have raised concerns about the potential spread of the virus. Omicron coronavirus variant in the countryside.

The Biden administration sees vaccines as the fastest way to end a pandemic that has killed more than 780,000 people in the United States.

On Thursday, Biden unveiled a new plan to prevent a resurgence of the virus that included the manufacture of vaccines, including booster shots, as well as home coronavirus tests more readily available to Americans.

“Experts say COVID-19 cases will continue to increase in the weeks to come this winter, so we need to be prepared,” Biden said.

The administration continued vaccines required for several groups of workers, but the effort encountered legal setbacks. Courts have overturned some of the warrants, including a ruling this week blocking the application of a requirement for certain healthcare workers in 10 U.S. states.

Previously, a federal appeals court temporarily suspended the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s requirement affecting employers with 100 or more workers.

There is still time to give your first injection, your booster injection or to have your children vaccinated before Christmas. To get vaccinated. – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 30, 2021

The administration also has policies in place requiring millions of federal employees and federal contractors, including military troops, to be fully immunized. These efforts are also called into question.

Some Republicans who opposed Biden’s vaccine rules wanted Congress to take a strong stand against mandatory jabs for workers at large companies, even if that involved shutting down federal offices over the weekend by refusing to ‘Speed ​​up a final vote on the spending bill.

A poll by the Associated Press shows Americans are divided over Biden’s efforts to vaccinate workers, with Democrats overwhelmingly in favor while most Republicans are opposed.