World
Biden signs immigration orders as Congress waits for more – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden Tuesday, signed a second round of orders to cancel its predecessor immigration policies, demonstrating the powers of White House and its limits without the support of Congress.
His orders on family separation, border security and legal immigration bring the number of executive immigration actions to nine in his first two weeks in office. With a bill to give legal status and a path to citizenship for all the estimated 11 million people in the country who don’t have it, Biden quickly targeted many of former President Donald’s sweeping changes. Trump to deter immigration, both legal and illegal, and has established a vision that is likely to last his tenure far if he is able to muster enough support in a deeply divided Congress.
Biden reversed some of Trump’s actions and laid the groundwork for deeper repeals based on the outcome of policy reviews over the next few months.
“ I am not making a new law. I eliminate bad policies, ” he said at a signing ceremony.
Alejandro Mayorkas, who was sworn in as Secretary of Homeland Security after his appointment was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday, will lead a working group on family separation, mainly focused on reuniting parents and remaining children separated. It’s unclear how many, but around 5,500 children have been identified in court documents as having been separated during Trump’s presidency, including around 600 whose parents have yet to be found by a court-appointed committee.
“ We are going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration, ” Biden said.
The review will focus on the possibility of obtaining legal status in the United States for separated families and providing mental health services.
The United States Civil Liberties Union, which has filed a lawsuit to reunite families, has asked the administration for legal status in the United States for all of the thousands of families who have been separated, as well as financial compensation for these families and lawyers at the expense of the government.
A border security review will include a policy that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexican border towns to be heard by the U.S. immigration court. It’s a step towards realizing a campaign pledge to end the “ Stay in Mexico ” policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, which has recruited nearly 70,000 applicants. asylum since its launch in January 2019. Biden has called for “ a phased strategy for safe and orderly entry into the United States ” from those already registered who are waiting in Mexico for a judge to rule on their case.
Biden ended a policy that kept asylum seekers in customs and border protection custody with virtually no access to lawyers, while their claims were quickly adjudicated. He ordered reviews of a nationwide expansion of expedited deportation authority and agreements with Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras for the United States to reject asylum seekers and instead send them to the Central American country with the possibility of seeking protection there.
His Legal Immigration Ordinance seeks ways to reduce backlogs and barriers to citizenship and contemplates removing Trump’s “ public office rule, ” making it harder for people who receive government benefits obtaining green cards.
Biden did not address the freezing of many temporary work visas and green cards as the economy recovers from a pandemic, as some expected.
“ It’s a big enough loophole for them not to take action against these visa bans because the impact is so dramatic and significant, ” said Greg Chen, director of government relations at American Immigration Lawyers Association.
While the immediate changes were limited, the impact of executive orders Trump issued in his first week in office did not begin to show until a month later, when Homeland Security issued detailed enforcement priorities. . These orders laid the foundation for many more of the hundreds of immigration moves his administration followed.
Many changes will have to come from agencies like Homeland Security, not the White House, like the rescinding of the public charge rule, Chen said.
The announcements come as Biden’s aides warn that Trump’s border policies that increasingly put asylum out of reach may take months to dissipate – a position that has sparked grumbling among some immigration advocates .
Roberta Jacobson, one of Biden’s main contributors on border issues, asked Spanish-language media on Friday to discourage the public from traveling to the US border. “ Now is not the time, ” she said in Spanish, adding that the trip was “ very dangerous and we are in the process of creating a new system. ”
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reinforced this message from the White House podium on Tuesday, saying it ‘remains a dangerous journey’ and: ‘Now is not the time to come to the States -United ”.
The orders demonstrate that, just as Trump overhauled the White House’s immigration policies, Biden can overrule them with the stroke of a pen – some more easily than others. More lasting changes are expected to pass through Congress, a disheartening job that Trump and his predecessors Barack Obama and George W. Bush failed to accomplish.
In an echo of the failed legislative pushes of 2007 and 2013, familiar dividing lines have formed with overheated rhetoric. Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s main architects of policy, told Fox News Channel on Sunday that Biden’s actions amounted to “ an end to all immigration measures to the United States of America. ”
Pro-immigration groups widely applauded Biden’s latest moves, although they were quieter than the almost dizzying reception of the president’s actions on Day One.
“ The positive steps the administration is taking must be the start, not the end in itself, ” Ali Noorani, president of the National Immigration Forum, said on Tuesday. “ Congress should build on these first steps to find permanent solutions to improve our immigration system. ”
Kelli Garcia, federal policy adviser with the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund, said the orders were encouraging but “ will not immediately benefit immigrant communities who are in desperate need of concrete action. ”
His orders on family separation, border security and legal immigration bring the number of executive immigration actions to nine in his first two weeks in office. With a bill to give legal status and a path to citizenship for all the estimated 11 million people in the country who don’t have it, Biden quickly targeted many of former President Donald’s sweeping changes. Trump to deter immigration, both legal and illegal, and has established a vision that is likely to last his tenure far if he is able to muster enough support in a deeply divided Congress.
Biden reversed some of Trump’s actions and laid the groundwork for deeper repeals based on the outcome of policy reviews over the next few months.
“ I am not making a new law. I eliminate bad policies, ” he said at a signing ceremony.
Alejandro Mayorkas, who was sworn in as Secretary of Homeland Security after his appointment was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday, will lead a working group on family separation, mainly focused on reuniting parents and remaining children separated. It’s unclear how many, but around 5,500 children have been identified in court documents as having been separated during Trump’s presidency, including around 600 whose parents have yet to be found by a court-appointed committee.
“ We are going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration, ” Biden said.
The review will focus on the possibility of obtaining legal status in the United States for separated families and providing mental health services.
The United States Civil Liberties Union, which has filed a lawsuit to reunite families, has asked the administration for legal status in the United States for all of the thousands of families who have been separated, as well as financial compensation for these families and lawyers at the expense of the government.
A border security review will include a policy that requires asylum seekers to wait in Mexican border towns to be heard by the U.S. immigration court. It’s a step towards realizing a campaign pledge to end the “ Stay in Mexico ” policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, which has recruited nearly 70,000 applicants. asylum since its launch in January 2019. Biden has called for “ a phased strategy for safe and orderly entry into the United States ” from those already registered who are waiting in Mexico for a judge to rule on their case.
Biden ended a policy that kept asylum seekers in customs and border protection custody with virtually no access to lawyers, while their claims were quickly adjudicated. He ordered reviews of a nationwide expansion of expedited deportation authority and agreements with Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras for the United States to reject asylum seekers and instead send them to the Central American country with the possibility of seeking protection there.
His Legal Immigration Ordinance seeks ways to reduce backlogs and barriers to citizenship and contemplates removing Trump’s “ public office rule, ” making it harder for people who receive government benefits obtaining green cards.
Biden did not address the freezing of many temporary work visas and green cards as the economy recovers from a pandemic, as some expected.
“ It’s a big enough loophole for them not to take action against these visa bans because the impact is so dramatic and significant, ” said Greg Chen, director of government relations at American Immigration Lawyers Association.
While the immediate changes were limited, the impact of executive orders Trump issued in his first week in office did not begin to show until a month later, when Homeland Security issued detailed enforcement priorities. . These orders laid the foundation for many more of the hundreds of immigration moves his administration followed.
Many changes will have to come from agencies like Homeland Security, not the White House, like the rescinding of the public charge rule, Chen said.
The announcements come as Biden’s aides warn that Trump’s border policies that increasingly put asylum out of reach may take months to dissipate – a position that has sparked grumbling among some immigration advocates .
Roberta Jacobson, one of Biden’s main contributors on border issues, asked Spanish-language media on Friday to discourage the public from traveling to the US border. “ Now is not the time, ” she said in Spanish, adding that the trip was “ very dangerous and we are in the process of creating a new system. ”
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reinforced this message from the White House podium on Tuesday, saying it ‘remains a dangerous journey’ and: ‘Now is not the time to come to the States -United ”.
The orders demonstrate that, just as Trump overhauled the White House’s immigration policies, Biden can overrule them with the stroke of a pen – some more easily than others. More lasting changes are expected to pass through Congress, a disheartening job that Trump and his predecessors Barack Obama and George W. Bush failed to accomplish.
In an echo of the failed legislative pushes of 2007 and 2013, familiar dividing lines have formed with overheated rhetoric. Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s main architects of policy, told Fox News Channel on Sunday that Biden’s actions amounted to “ an end to all immigration measures to the United States of America. ”
Pro-immigration groups widely applauded Biden’s latest moves, although they were quieter than the almost dizzying reception of the president’s actions on Day One.
“ The positive steps the administration is taking must be the start, not the end in itself, ” Ali Noorani, president of the National Immigration Forum, said on Tuesday. “ Congress should build on these first steps to find permanent solutions to improve our immigration system. ”
Kelli Garcia, federal policy adviser with the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund, said the orders were encouraging but “ will not immediately benefit immigrant communities who are in desperate need of concrete action. ”
Source link