Biden sees ‘winning’ for US in electric vehicle battery deal

WASHINGTON (AP) – Two leading South Korean electric vehicle battery makers have settled a long-standing trade dispute that will see one of them move forward with battery-making plans in Georgia , said a person briefed on the matter. President Joe Biden called it “a victory for American workers and the American auto industry.”

LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation have reached an agreement, ending the need for Biden to intervene in the dispute, the person said on Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the companies had not announced the settlement. No details were available.

The United States International Trade Commission ruled in February that SK had stolen 22 trade secrets from LG Energy and that SK should be banned from importing, manufacturing or selling batteries in the United States for 10 years.

The move could have left Ford and Volkswagen scrambling for batteries as they both roll out additional electric vehicle models. SK has contracts to manufacture batteries for a Ford F-150 electric pickup truck and a Volkswagen electric SUV.

The commission said SK could supply batteries to Ford Motor Co. for four years and to Volkswagen AG for two years.

The move put a $ 2.6 billion battery factory SK is building in Commerce, Georgia at risk.

Politicians were calling on Biden to overturn the commission’s decision. Biden had until Sunday night to make a decision.

Biden said in a statement on Sunday that the building electric vehicles and batteries needed for them is a significant part of his $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

“We need a strong, diverse and resilient US-based electric vehicle battery supply chain, so that we can meet the growing global demand for these vehicles and components – creating well-paying jobs here at us and laying the foundation for the jobs of tomorrow. . Today’s settlement is a positive step in that direction, ”Biden said.

Krisher reported from Detroit.