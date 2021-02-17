Biden seeks to sideline Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Photograph: Bandar Al-Jaloud / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP / Getty Images

The Biden administration said it expected Saudi Arabia to “change its approach” towards the United States and signaled that it wanted to minimize any direct contact between the president and the country’s de facto ruler. , Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salman.

The stance marks a sharp change from the Trump administration, who showered the young heir with attention and praise. It comes as intelligence officials prepare to release – possibly as early as next week – a declassified report to Congress who will describe his assessment of the alleged culpability of the crown prince in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the American Washington Post reporter who was killed by Saudi officials in 2018.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week that Joe Biden intends to “recalibrate” the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia and considers King Salman – not Prince Mohammed – like its counterpart. While the designation may be technically true, the 35-year-old prince is widely seen as ruling Saudi Arabia and has direct relationships with other foreign leaders.

In Washington, the question now is whether the latest remark was simply a symbolic snub, or whether it was more meaningful, and suggested that the United States was trying to pressure the king to change the line of succession. and demotes Prince Mohammed.

In response to a question whether the administration was seeking to push for such a change, a State Department spokesperson said Saudi Arabia was a key partner on “many priorities” but that the partnership was to “reflect and be respectful of values ​​and interests. the United States contributes to this partnership ”.

“The American people expect American policy towards its strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia to prioritize the rule of law and respect for human rights. Accordingly, the United States will cooperate with Saudi Arabia, where our priorities align, and will not hesitate to defend American interests and values ​​where it does not, ”the spokesperson said. .

The person added, “President Biden has also said he would like to know how Saudi Arabia intends to change its approach to working with the new US administration, and we look forward to these talks to shape the future of our relationship.

Bruce Riedel, former CIA analyst and senior researcher at the Brookings Institution, said Biden was sending a clear message to the Saudi royal family that as long as ‘MBS’ – as the crown prince is known – were in the line of succession , Saudi Arabia Saudi would be treated “like an outcast”.

“I don’t know what the administration thinks but the best result would be [for Saudi Arabia] to remove it. He can retire in his castle in France, ”said Riedel.

Other analysts said the administration was more likely to seek to demote and reduce stress on the relationship, although it has made it clear it has a partnership with the kingdom. Biden used his first foreign policy speech to announce that US would end support for Saudi Arabia’s offensive campaign in Yemen, and ended sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia for use in the conflict. At the same time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he “remains committed to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s defenses”.

A Yemeni man inspects a house that was destroyed in a wartime airstrike by Saudi-led coalition fighter jets on February 5, 2021 in Sana’a. Photograph: Mohammed Hamoud / Getty Images

Michele Dunne, Middle East program director for the Carnegie Endowment, said it seemed the Biden administration was looking to send several signals at the same time: that it wanted to end US complicity in the Yemen war; wants to make an agreement with Iran; and believes that there is a legitimate need for Saudi Arabia to defend its borders.

“There may also be a new signal now that the new administration is not invested in MBS. I’m not sure if that means they’re hoping to use American influence to suggest a change in succession. They might be looking to distance themselves a bit, ”Dunne said.

She added that the Biden administration’s concerns likely went well beyond the assessment by US intelligence services – with medium to high certainty – that Mohammed bin Salman personally ordered Khashoggi’s murder.

“The whole world has a problem when it comes to taking the MBS throne because we have all seen how reckless and brutal he is,” Dunne said.

Biden’s approach appears to shake Prince Mohammed’s inner circle.

In one comment to PoliticoSaudi businessman Ali Shihabi, who is close to the royal family, pointed out that King Salman “worked but was very old”.

“He’s really the chairman of the board. He is not involved in everyday problems. Eventually, they will want to speak directly to MBS, ”he says.

Seth Binder, who works in advocacy at Pomed (Middle East Democracy Project) said he didn’t think Prince Mohammed was particularly singled out by Biden, who had so far decided not to contact many leaders in the region, including Benjamin Netanyahu.

“At the end of the day, the distinction they are trying to make is that MBS is an individual and not the whole country, which is contrary to the image that MBS himself tries to portray. The idea that [Prince Mohammed] is a reformer who is bringing Saudi Arabia into a new era, that’s just not true, ”Binder said. “Although the United States can work with autocratic countries, it must distinguish between the rulers and the country itself. Its engagement with Saudi Arabia in the future should therefore continue to do so.