Biden says Xi doesn’t have a ‘democratic bone in his body’ – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden anticipate it American rivalry with China will take the form of “extreme competition” rather than a conflict between the two world powers.
Biden said in an excerpt from a CBS An interview aired on Sunday saying he has not spoken with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since becoming president of the United States.
“He’s very tough. He doesn’t – and I don’t mean that’s a criticism, just the reality – he doesn’t have a democratic little D in his body,” Biden said.
“I always told him we don’t need conflict. But there will be extreme competition,” Biden said.
“I’m not going to do it like (Donald) Trump did. We’re going to focus on the international rules of the road.”
China is considered to be Washington as the number one strategic adversary of the United States and the main challenge on the world stage.
Trump had chosen open confrontation and verbal attacks, without serious tangible results for the United States’ huge trade deficit with China.
Biden has systematically dismantled many of the most controversial measures of the Trump era, while signaling that the United States will watch out for its own interests.
