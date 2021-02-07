World

Biden says US won’t lift sanctions to bring Iran into talks – Times of India

WASHINGTON: US President Joe biden says he will not lift the sanctions against Iran as long as the Islamic Republic does not adhere to its commitments under the nuclear deal.
When asked if he would end the sanctions to convince Iran to return to the negotiating table, Biden offered a clear answer in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS: “No.”
The reporter then asked whether the Iranians should stop enriching uranium first, which drew a nod from Biden.
Landmark 2015 agreement hangs by a thread since Donald trumpthe decision to withdraw in 2018 and to reimpose sanctions on Tehran.
A year later, Tehran suspended compliance with most of the deal’s key nuclear covenants.
The Biden administration has expressed willingness to return to the deal, but insisted that Tehran return to full compliance first.
On January 4, Iran announced that it had ramped up its process of enriching uranium to 20% purity, well above the level of 3.67% allowed by the agreement, but well below the quantity required for an atomic bomb.

