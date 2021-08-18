Biden says US troops can stay longer if needed for evacuations.

Mr Biden insisted in the interview that the Taliban had agreed to let US citizens go to the airport.

“Look, one of the things we didn’t know was what the Taliban would do to prevent people from coming out,” he said. “What they would do. What are they doing now? They cooperate, let American citizens out, American personnel out, embassies out, et cetera.

Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Map 1 of 5 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here is more on their origin story and their record as leaders. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main Taliban leaders, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in jail and dodging American drones. They are now emerging from obscurity, but little is known about them or how they plan to rule.

This was not the case, he admitted, for the thousands of Afghans who have assisted US and NATO forces over the years and now have a target on their backs.

“They have – we have even more difficulty having those who helped us when we were there,” the president said.

The president insisted that the administration acted quickly to evacuate the US embassy in Kabul without losing his life.

And although the world watched in horror, it seemed dismissive of the images of US military planes taking off with Afghans clinging to their sides. Some have dived to death.

“It was four days ago, five days ago! Mr Biden said.

Mr. Stephanopoulos asked if what had happened was a “failure of intelligence, planning, execution or judgment”, diverted to the larger question of his decision to end the war.

“Look, that was a simple choice, George,” Mr. Biden said. “When you had the government of Afghanistan, the head of that government, get on a plane and take off and go to another country; when you saw the massive collapse of the Afghan troops that we had trained, up to 300,000 of them, just leaving their gear and taking off – that was, you know, I’m not, that’s what that happened. “