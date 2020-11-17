Biden says US and allies must counter Chinese influence

The President-elect of the United States said that the United States, the allies must be able to set global trade rules, after the regional trade agreement supported by China.

US President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday that the United States must negotiate with its allies to set global trade rules to counter China’s growing influence, but declined to say whether he would join a new Asian trade pact backed by China signed on Sunday.

Asked at a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, about whether the United States would join the 15-country Asia-focused Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, Biden said he could not yet discuss US trade policy because he had not taken office. there is only one president at a time ”.

“We represent 25%… of the global economy,” Biden said of the United States.

“We need to align ourselves with the other democracies, an additional 25% or more, so that we can set the rules of the road instead of letting China and others dictate the results because they are the only game in town.”

The signing of RCEP at a regional summit in Hanoi creates the world’s largest trade deal, covering 30% of the world economy and a third of its population, and bringing together for the first time the Asian powers, China, the Japan and South Korea.

It also marks another setback for U.S. influence in the region after President Donald Trump left the 12-country Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact in 2017, negotiated while Biden was vice president.

Biden said he has a detailed business plan he will discuss on Jan.21, 2021, the day after he is sworn in.

While members of the TPP, including Japan and many free trade supporters, have expressed hope that Biden will join this trade pact, he has said little about the subject and advisers have said he will not immediately remove them. customs duties on Chinese products.

Biden said he told leaders the United States would approach trade insisting that Washington “invest in American workers and make them more competitive,” ensure that the interests of labor and environment were represented in any new trade negotiation and would stop “pushing the finger in the eyes of our friends”.

When asked why he wouldn’t comment on the draft trade deals when he said he would join the World Health Organization and the Paris climate accords, Biden said: ask if I would join a specific proposal, the details of which are currently only negotiated between these nations. It would require negotiation.