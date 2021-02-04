Biden says ‘turning days’ in Russia are over as he signals Trump-era foreign policy reset

(Independent)

President Joe biden said his administration was working to rebuild “the muscles of democratic alliances that have withered after four years of neglect and abuse” after Donald Trump took office.

On his first visit to the United States state department On Thursday, the president pledged to stand “side by side with our allies and key partners once again”, stressing that “leading diplomatically must also mean engaging our adversaries and competitors diplomatically where it is in our best interests. and advance the security of the American people. “

He said he “made it clear to President Putin, in a very different way from my predecessor, that the days when the United States turned Russia‘s aggressive action “- indicating the SolarWinds breach cyberattacks and the poisoning of the opposition figure Alexei Navalny – “are finished.”

The US president said Navalny “has been targeted for speaking out against corruption” and “should be released immediately and unconditionally”.

President Biden presented a series of foreign policy initiatives, including a global review of the US armed forces, the end of US military support for the Saudi offensive in Yemen and an executive order on the undermined US refugee admission program. by the Trump administration.

“America is back. Diplomacy is back,” he said in prepared remarks.

“We must face this new moment of accelerating global challenges – from a pandemic to the climate crisis to nuclear proliferation – which will only be solved by nations working together in a common cause,” he said. declared. “It must start with diplomacy, rooted in the democratic values ​​dearest to the United States: defending freedom, defending opportunity, defending universal rights, respecting the rule of law, treating every person with dignity.”

