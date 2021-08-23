Biden says Kabul evacuations accelerate amid “acute” threats

Joe Biden, President of the United States, has pledged his “unwavering commitment” to bringing out US citizens and Afghans whose safety cannot be guaranteed from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, but warned of obstacles ahead, including the threat of an attack by the ISIS group (ISIS).

“Be clear, the evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul is going to be difficult and painful” and would have been “regardless of when it started,” Biden said in a White House briefing on Sunday.

“We have a long way to go and a lot of things could still go wrong,” the US leader said, citing the threat of an attack by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan Province (ISKP) specifically.

Biden said he asked the US State Department to contact Americans stranded in Afghanistan by phone, email and other means and said Washington has a plan to move them to the airport.

“We are executing a plan to move groups of these Americans to safety and to move them safely and efficiently to the airport compound. For security reasons, I will not go into details, ”he said. “But I repeat today what I said before: any American who wants to go home will go home.”

(Al Jazeera)

Western Afghan allies and vulnerable Afghans such as activists and journalists would also be helped, he said.

“Take us with you”

Since Aug. 14, the US-run airlift has evacuated 28,000 people, Biden said. This included 11,000 people who had left Kabul over a 36-hour period over the weekend, he said, but did not provide details.

Tens of thousands of people remain to join the airlift, which has been slowed down by security concerns and obstacles from American bureaucracy.

Taliban fighters pushed back thousands of people desperate to flee outside Kabul airport on Sunday, but witnesses said they saw no one sustain significant injuries. Britain’s Defense Ministry said seven Afghans were killed in a crash at the gates on Sunday, while a NATO official said at least 20 people had died in the past seven days in and around the airport. Witnesses said the victims died from gunfire or stampede.

A reporter, who was among a group of media professionals and academics lucky enough to reach the airport on Sunday, described desperate scenes of people surrounding their bus at the entrance.

“They were showing us their passports and shouting ‘take us with you … please take us with you’,” the journalist told AFP news agency.

“The Taliban fighter in the truck in front of us had to shoot in the air to get them to leave.”

Due to the distress caused by the evacuation, an Afghan woman gave birth on a US Air Force flight and gave birth to a baby girl in the hold of the plane moments after it landed at a base in Germany , tweeted Air Mobility Command.

The US military currently controls air traffic on the civilian and military sides of the airport and Biden has claimed, without a full explanation, that US forces have been successful in improving access to the airport for Americans and others seeking to take flights. He suggested that the perimeter had been extended, widening a “safe zone”.

Asked by a reporter if the United States would extend the Aug.31 deadline for evacuations, Biden replied, “Our hope is that we don’t have to extend, but there are going to be talks, I guess, on l ‘status of the process. “

“Acute” ISKP threat

Earlier on Sunday, senior US officials said the Pentagon was considering “creative ways” to bring Americans and others to Kabul airport for an evacuation over concerns over threats to the security of citizens. Afghan armed groups, including the ISKP, who could attempt to exploit the chaos around the airfield.

“The threat is real, it is acute, it is persistent and we are focusing with all the tools in our arsenal,” said Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser.

He told broadcaster CNN’s State of the Union that US commanders were using “a wide variety of abilities” to defend against a potential attack.

“This is something that we give top priority to shutting down or disrupting,” Sullivan said. “And we’ll do whatever we can while we’re on the ground to prevent that from happening. But we take it absolutely seriously. “

In a notice issued on Sunday, the US State Department urged those seeking to leave Afghanistan as part of a private organized evacuation effort not to travel to Kabul airport “until that you have received specific instructions ”from the organizer of the flight at the US Embassy. The notice says others, including U.S. citizens, who have received specific instructions from the embassy to get to the airport should do so.

A central problem in the evacuation operation is the treatment of evacuees once they reach other countries in the region and in Europe. These temporary relays, particularly in Qatar, Bahrain and Germany, sometimes reach their full capacity, although new sites are made available, particularly in Spain.

In an attempt to mitigate this and free up military planes for missions from Kabul, the Pentagon activated the civilian reserve air fleet on Sunday.

The US Department of Defense said 18 planes from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaii Airlines and United Airlines would be directed to transport evacuees from intermediate stations. Airlines will not fly to Afghanistan.

Taliban resistance

The crisis in Afghanistan has drawn growing criticism of the United States and its Western allies, which this year continued with troop withdrawals as the government and security forces struggled to contain escalating violence in the United States. Taliban.

G7 leaders will discuss the situation at a virtual summit on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who convened the meeting, said the leaders would discuss ways “to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people”.

Britain plans to push world leaders to consider further sanctions against the Taliban at the G7 meeting, sources told Reuters news agency. Biden said he would support the effort, depending on the conduct of the Taliban.

Leaders of the armed group, who have sought to show a more moderate face since the capture of Kabul, have started talks on forming a government.

They face opposition from forces in northern Afghanistan, who over the weekend said they had captured three districts near the Panjshir Valley.

Anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Massoud said on Sunday he hoped to hold peace talks with the movement, but his forces in Panjshir – remnants of army, special forces and militia units – were ready to fight.

“We want to make the Taliban understand that the only way forward is negotiation,” he said. “We don’t want a war to break out.

The Taliban said on their Arabic Twitter account on Sunday that they were Sending in progress hundreds of fighters in the valley after “local state officials refused to hand it over peacefully.”