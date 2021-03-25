Biden says China won’t surpass US as world leader under his watch – Times of India

President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the East Room of the White House (AP)

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would prevent China from overtaking the United States to become the most powerful country in the world, promising to invest heavily to make America win the race between the two largest economies in the world.

Biden said he spent “hours and hours” with Xi Jinping when he was vice president to former President Barack Obama, and was convinced the Chinese president believed autocracy – not democracy – held the key to the future.

The Democratic president said he made it clear to Xi that the United States is not seeking confrontation, but will insist that China abide by international rules for fair competition and fair trade and respect for human rights. ‘man.

“China has a global goal … to become the first country in the world, the richest country in the world and the most powerful country in the world,” he told reporters at the White House. “This will not happen under my watch as the United States will continue to grow.”

Biden has targeted Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin for embracing autocracy.

“He’s one of the guys, like Putin, who thinks autocracy is the wave of the future, (and) democracy can’t work in an ever more complex world,” the president said in his first statement. press conference since taking office in January.

Earlier in March, Biden told ABC News he believed Putin was “a killer,” which sparked fury in Moscow.

“He (Xi) doesn’t have democratic bones – with a little bone in his body, but he’s a smart, smart guy,” he said.

Biden’s remarks echo those made during his presidential campaign and come days after the first high-level face-to-face talks between US and Chinese officials under his administration in Alaska, where combative public statements have laid bare the depth tensions between rivals.

Biden said he would work with his US allies to hold China accountable for its actions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the South China Sea and its treatment of the Uyghur minority, as well as to push Beijing to do so. adhere to international fair trade rules.

He said he told Xi in a two-hour conversation after taking office, “As long as you and your country continue to so blatantly violate human rights, we will relentlessly continue to do so. bring it to the world’s attention, and make it clear, clearly explain what’s going on. And he got it. ”

Failure to do so, as happened under former President Donald Trump, would undermine America’s credibility, Biden said.

“The moment a president walks away from that, like the last one did, is the moment when we start to lose our legitimacy in the world. That’s who we are,” he said.

Biden, who plans to unveil a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure proposal next week, said he would secure increased US investment in promising new technologies, such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and biotechnology. .

He said he aimed to bring U.S. investment in research and technological development closer to the 2% of GDP invested in the 1960s from the current rate of around 0.7%.

“The future lies in who can actually own the future in terms of technology, quantum computing, a whole range of things, including medical fields,” he said.

“We are going to make real investments,” he said, noting that China spends three times as much as the United States on infrastructure.