Biden says child tax credit is ‘giant leap’ in tackling poverty

The Child Tax Credit is compared to a universal basic income for children which helps people meet their monthly expenses.

Some 35 million American families have started receiving their first monthly payment from the U.S. government under an expanded income support program that President Joe Biden said could help end on Thursday child poverty.

As part of the child tax credit program which was expanded under the Biden regime COVID-19 stimulation, eligible families receive an initial monthly payment of up to $ 300 for each child under six and up to $ 250 for each older child.

Payments to families, covering nearly 60 million eligible children, totaled around $ 15 billion for July. Payments are automatic for many U.S. taxpayers, while others must register.

Biden wants to extend extended monthly benefits for years to come as part of a $ 3.5 trillion spending plan being considered by Senate Democrats, who expect strong Republican opposition to the full bill.

The Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University estimates that the expansion can reduce the rate of child poverty in the United States by up to 45%. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

“This is our effort to take another giant step towards ending child poverty in America,” Biden said in a speech. “It can change the lives of so many families. “

The Child Tax Credit is considered a universal basic income for children, although it has income limits. It should help people cover their monthly expenses, from rent to food and child care.

Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy has estimated that the expansion can reduce the rate of child poverty in the United States by up to 45 percent.

Critics have said that extended credit is expensive and can discourage people from working. Some experts have said that may not reach some of the poorest Americans who are not in the tax system.

Democrat-backed $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 legislation known as American rescue plan enacted in March increased the amount paid to families under the program.

The law made half of the tax credit for the 2021 tax year payable in advance by the Internal Revenue Service in monthly installments from July through December of this year.

Biden has proposed to make monthly prepayments permanent and keep extended benefits until at least 2025.

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who successfully championed increased credit in 2017, said Democrats’ plans would turn benefits into an “anti-work welfare check” because almost any family can now claim payment, whether parents have a job or not.

“Not only does Biden’s plan abandon marriage incentives and work requirements, but it will also destroy the child support enforcement system as we know it by sending cash payments to single parents without s. ‘ensure that child support orders are made, “Rubio said in a statement Wednesday.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer standing behind a fake US Treasury check at a press conference on expanding child tax credit payments at the United States Capitol in Washington [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

The administration disputed these allegations. Treasury Department estimates indicate that 97 percent of tax credit recipients have a salary or self-employment income, while the remaining 3 percent are grandparents or have health problems. The credit is also starting to gradually wane at $ 150,000 for joint filers, so there is no deterrent for the poor to work because a job would simply give them more income.

Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet said the problem was one of inequality. He said economic growth has benefited the richest 10% of people in recent decades as families grapple with rising costs for housing, child care and health care. He said his Colorado voters feared their children would be poorer than previous generations and that this required the expansion of the child tax credit.

“This is the most gradual change ever to the US tax code,” Bennet told reporters.