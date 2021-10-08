Biden rejects Trump’s efforts to block publication of document on January 6

Trump has sought to assert “executive privilege” to block the release of White House documents during a deadly riot on Capitol Hill.

President Joe Biden declined a request by his predecessor Donald Trump to prevent White House recordings from the murderous insurgency of January 6 to the United States Capitol to be turned over to Congressional investigators.

The former president, who plans to hold a political rally in Iowa on Saturday, is fighting a formal investigation by the United States House of Representatives on the events of January 6, including its own actions and the activities of its collaborators and political advisers.

That day, Trump gave a fiery speech in Washington, DC, to thousands of his supporters and urged them to march on Capitol Hill where US lawmakers meet to certify Biden’s electoral victory. It was later indicted for “incitement to insurgency” after a mob stormed the building.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that the Biden administration would not allow Trump to assert “executive privilege” to block the House committee’s request investigating the riot for Trump’s White House documents.

“The president is determined to ensure that such a thing never happens again, which is why the administration is cooperating with ongoing investigations, including the January 6 select committee, to shed light on what happened, “Psaki told reporters at an afternoon briefing.

“As part of this process, the President has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not warranted for the first set of Trump White House documents provided to us by the National Archives.”

Trump’s lawyers had sought to prevent Congress from obtaining these documents by citing “executive privilege,” a controversial legal argument that presidents have attempted to use in the past to protect confidential internal discussions.

NBC News first reported that Biden refused to assert executive privilege on Trump’s behalf, with White House attorney Dana Remus telling the National Archives in a letter that “an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States ”.

“Congress is examining an attack on our Constitution and democratic institutions provoked and fueled by those who have sworn to protect them, and the conduct under investigation extends well beyond the typical deliberations regarding the exercise of the President’s constitutional office.” , indicates the letter.

The House select committee responsible for investigating the insurgency, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, also summoned a number of former Trump aides and the organizers of his January 6 rally.

Former President Donald Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon has refused to comply with congressional inquiry [File: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Photo]

He requested interviews and documents from former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and deputy communications assistant Dan Scavino.

The committee also subpoenaed Trump’s former senior political adviser Steve Bannon and Kash Patel, who was appointed by Trump as chief of staff to the acting defense secretary after the November 2020 election.

A lawyer for Bannon informed the committee in an Oct. 7 letter that he would not comply with the investigation unless a court orders it because Trump is claiming executive privilege, the agency reported. Associated Press release.

In an October 6 statement, Trump called the committee “partisan,” denigrated its two Republican members as “pathetic,” and reaffirmed his baseless claims that “the real insurgency” occurred on November 3 – the day of it. US presidential election.

Trump has repeatedly claimed without any evidence that the vote was tainted by widespread fraud and was “stolen” from him.

Committee leaders released a statement Friday saying Meadows and Patel are cooperating with the committee’s requests so far and said they will take swift action through the Justice Department to force Bannon to cooperate.

“We will not allow any witness to defy a legal subpoena or attempt to run out of time and we will quickly consider proposing criminal contempt of referral to Congress,” they said.