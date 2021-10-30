Biden receives Communion in a church in Rome a day after the Pope’s blessing.

President Biden received Holy Communion on Saturday night at St. Patrick’s Church in Rome, a day after announcing that Pope Francis told him during their long private meeting at the Vatican that he should continue to take the sacrament .

Some conservative bishops in the United States have said the president, a Catholic and a regular practitioner, should be denied Communion because of his support for the right to abortion.

Mr Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, attended mass at St. Patrick’s, an English-speaking church dedicated to the American Catholic community, after a day of high-level negotiations at the Group of 20 summit.

“It meant a lot to the American Church in Rome that he made that special effort to be present and worship with us,” said Rev. Steven J. Petroff, rector of the church, who offered Communion to Mr. Biden.