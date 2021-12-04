Biden, Putin to hold video call Tuesday on Ukraine

The Kremlin has said the presidents will hold talks after Russia massages tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border.

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to speak on video conference as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border seen as the sign of a potential invasion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the plans to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Saturday and said it would take place on Tuesday evening. Peskov added that “the presidents will decide for themselves” how long the conversation will last.

The White House did not immediately comment on the announcement.

Russia is more adamant than ever that the United States guarantees that Ukraine will not be admitted into the NATO military alliance.

U.S. intelligence officials, meanwhile, determined that Russia had assembled around 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and had started planning for a possible invasion as early as early next year, according to an official with the Biden administration, which was not authorized to discuss this finding. publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The risks for Putin to carry out such an invasion would be enormous.

U.S. officials and former U.S. diplomats say that while the Russian president is clearly laying the groundwork for a possible invasion, the Ukrainian military is better armed and prepared today than in the past, and that sanctions threatened by the West would cause serious damage to the Russian economy.

“What I’m doing is putting in place what I think I am, will be, the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr. Putin to move forward. and do what people fear he will do, ”Biden said on Friday.

Ukrainian officials have said Russia could invade next month. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the number of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Russia annexed Crimea is estimated at 94,300, and warned that a “large-scale escalation” is possible in January.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently accused a group of Russians and Ukrainians of attempting a coup in his country and that the plotters had tried to get help from the richest man in Ukraine , Rinat Akhmetov.

Russia and Akhmetov have denied that a plot is underway, but the Russians have recently become more explicit in their warnings to Ukraine and the United States.

Biden-Zelenskyy call expected

Biden is also expected to speak with Zelenskyy in the coming week.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Putin, in his call with Biden, would ask for binding guarantees preventing NATO expansion in Ukraine. Biden tried to push back the request in reporters’ comments on Friday before leaving for a weekend at Camp David.

“I don’t accept anyone’s red line,” Biden said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration will coordinate with European allies if it goes ahead with the sanctions. She alluded to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that had been under Ukrainian control since 1954.

Russia also supported separatists in eastern Ukraine in a seven-year conflict that claimed the lives of more than 14,000 people.

“We know what President Putin has done in the past,” Psaki said. “We see that he is putting in place the capacity to act as quickly as possible.”