Biden, Putin to discuss next week as tensions rise over Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) – President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on a video call on Tuesday as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate during a Accumulation of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border considered to be a sign of a potential invasion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the plans to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Saturday and said it would take place in the evening. Peskov added that “the presidents will decide for themselves” how long the conversation will last.

The White House did not immediately comment on the announcement.

Russia is more adamant than ever that US guarantees Ukraine will not be admitted into NATO military alliance. U.S. intelligence officials, meanwhile, determined that Russia had massed around 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and started planning for a possible invasion early next year, according to a Biden administration official who was not authorized to discuss the discovery publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The risks for Putin to carry out such an invasion would be enormous.

US officials and former US diplomats say the Russian president is clearly lay the foundations for a possible invasion, The Ukrainian military is better armed and prepared today than in the past, and the sanctions threatened by the West would cause serious damage to the Russian economy.

“What I’m doing is putting in place what I think I am, will be, the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr. Putin to move forward. and do what people fear he will do, ”Biden said Friday.

Ukrainian officials have said Russia could invade next month. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said the number of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Russia annexed Crimea is estimated at 94,300, and warned that a “large-scale escalation” is possible in January.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently accused a group of Russians and Ukrainians planned to attempt a coup in their country and that the plotters tried to get help from Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov.

The story continues

Russia and Akhmetov have denied that a plot is underway, but the Russians have recently become more explicit in their warnings to Ukraine and the United States.

Biden is also expected to speak with Zelenskyy in the coming week, according to a person close to the Ukrainian leader. This person was not permitted to comment publicly before the call was announced and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Putin, in his call with Biden, would ask for binding guarantees preventing NATO expansion in Ukraine. Biden tried to avoid the request in reporters’ comments Friday before leaving for a weekend at Camp David.

“I don’t accept anyone’s red line,” Biden said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that the administration would coordinate with European allies if it goes ahead with the sanctions. She alluded to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that had been under Ukrainian control since 1954. Russia also supported separatists in eastern Ukraine in a 7-year conflict that claimed the lives of more than 14,000 people.

“We know what President Putin has done in the past,” Psaki said. “We see that he is putting in place the capacity to act as quickly as possible.”

US-Russian relations have been difficult since Biden took office.

His administration has imposed sanctions on Russian targets and called on Putin for the Kremlin’s interference in the US elections, cyber activity against US businesses and the treatment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned the last year and then jailed.

When Putin and Biden met in Geneva in June, Biden warned that if Russia crossed certain red lines – including attacking major US infrastructure – his administration would respond and “the consequences would be devastating.”

___

Madhani and Long reported from Washington.