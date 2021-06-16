Biden-Putin meeting opens with journalists rushed – Times of India

Security officer tells media to take a step back as US President Joe Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meet for the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva (AP)

GENEVA: US President Joe Biden’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin began with minutes of unusually fierce shoving and screaming among US and Russian journalists and security forces.

Organizers of Wednesday’s Geneva summit opened the meeting room to reporters for what is normally minutes of filming the news media and shouting questions before talks begin.

On Wednesday, however, Russian and US security forces and officials first blocked reporters as they attempted to enter the site for the press spray.

The scene then escalated into minutes of chaos inside the boardroom.

American journalists described Russian security and news media grabbing them by the arms and clothes in an attempt to hold them back. American journalists tried to clear their way and an American journalist was thrown to the ground.

Before the scene calmed down, some in the crowd shouted that they were crushed in the fray.

Biden and Putin at first sat awkwardly in front of the press, but then watched and sometimes laughed at the uproar.