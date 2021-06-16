World

Biden-Putin meeting opens with journalists rushed – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 46 mins ago
0 5 1 minute read

Security officer tells media to take a step back as US President Joe Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meet for the US-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva (AP)

GENEVA: US President Joe Biden’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin began with minutes of unusually fierce shoving and screaming among US and Russian journalists and security forces.
Organizers of Wednesday’s Geneva summit opened the meeting room to reporters for what is normally minutes of filming the news media and shouting questions before talks begin.
On Wednesday, however, Russian and US security forces and officials first blocked reporters as they attempted to enter the site for the press spray.
The scene then escalated into minutes of chaos inside the boardroom.
American journalists described Russian security and news media grabbing them by the arms and clothes in an attempt to hold them back. American journalists tried to clear their way and an American journalist was thrown to the ground.
Before the scene calmed down, some in the crowd shouted that they were crushed in the fray.
Biden and Putin at first sat awkwardly in front of the press, but then watched and sometimes laughed at the uproar.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 46 mins ago
0 5 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Live updates: Biden, Putin start closed-door talks at Geneva summit

2 hours ago

Palestinian woman shot dead by Israeli soldiers near Jerusalem

4 hours ago

American tourists may soon be allowed to travel more freely in Europe.

5 hours ago

France arrests conspiracy theorist after stay in Malaysia – Times of India

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button