Biden pushes deterrent border policy after promising ‘humane’ approach

WASHINGTON – Images could come straight from former President Donald J. Trump’s immigration playbook: Border patrol officers on horseback round up desperate Haitian families at the southwest border for swift deportation from the states -United.

In fact, the aggressive effort to quickly disengage a makeshift camp in Del Rio, Texas, of more than 15,000 Haitian migrants was part of a response from the Biden administration that included dispatching agents to the invaded area using a public health immigration rule invoked by Mr. Trump to return many people in their homes.

President Biden’s spokeswoman said the scenes of officers on horseback were “horrible” and not “acceptable or appropriate”. Vice President Kamala Harris said that “human beings should never be treated this way.” The The Department of Homeland Security said it was investigating.

Yet the deportations are a vivid example of how Mr Biden – who said on February 2 that his goal was to “undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration” – deploys some of the most aggressive immigration approaches ever in place by Mr. Trump for the past four years.