Biden Promotes Unity, Turns To Transition Company

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Joe Biden used his first national speech as president-elect to pledge to heal a deeply divided nation, declaring it is time to “let this dark era of demonization in America begin to end” and tender hand to the millions of people who voted against him to say, “Let’s give ourselves a chance.”

His calls for reconciliation in a victory celebration on Saturday night came even as President Donald Trump continued to claim the election was stolen from him, an indication that the divisive politics that rocked the United States over the past four years is far from over.

He also suggested that while Biden seeks to build a government during his transition as president, the president has little interest in helping him do so.

“For all of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment,” Biden said during a drive-through in Wilmington, Delaware. “It’s time to put the harsh rhetoric aside, turn the temperature down, meet again.”

Biden begins his first full day as president-elect on Sunday with key personnel decisions to be made as the coronavirus rages on. The still frantic 10-week transition period before inauguration day on January 20 has already been shortened by the extra time it took to determine the winner of Tuesday’s election.

The second Catholic to be elected president, Biden planned to attend St. Joseph’s Church on the Brandywine near his home in Wilmington, as he does almost every week. It began on Election Day with a visit to the church and the grave of his son, Beau, a former Delaware attorney general who died of brain cancer in 2015.

His top priority in the transition should be to quickly appoint a chief of staff. Biden suggested during the campaign that his first appeal after his election would be for Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, but his advisers have not said whether the two have spoken yet.

Biden said on Saturday he would announce a task force of scientists and experts on Monday to develop a “blueprint” to begin fending off the virus when he takes over the presidency. He said his plan would be “built on the foundation of science” and “built out of compassion, empathy and concern”.

Biden was on track to win the nationwide popular vote of over 4 million, a margin that could increase as the ballots continue to be counted. It made Trump the first incumbent president to be denied a second term since Republican George HW Bush was defeated to Bill Clinton in 1992.

Its Vice President, Senator Kamala Harris, used her first address as Vice President-Elect to showcase her historic place as the first black woman to become Vice President, an achievement that comes as the United States face racial justice. The California senator is also the first person of South Asian descent to be elected vice president and the highest woman to ever serve in government.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last,” Harris said in her speech Saturday night.

To win, Biden succeeded in uniting different wings of the Democratic Party around their universal hatred for Trump, garnering support from progressive insurgents and establishment moderates.

“The party has come together to defeat Donald Trump,” said Brian Lemek, a longtime progressive fundraiser and executive director of Brady PAC, which has invested $ 6 million on the 2020 nominees supporting prevention efforts from gun violence and voting rights. “His main job right now, we all think, is to heal the nation.”

Biden’s senior adviser Ted Kaufman said the transition team will focus on the “cogs” of building the new administration in the coming days. He said Biden plans to speak to legislative leaders and governors on both sides.

Biden may not make Cabinet’s best choices for weeks. But he built his presidential race around bipartisanship and has spent the days since Tuesday’s election pledging to be the president of all Americans. This suggests that he might be willing to appoint Republicans to high-level administrative positions.

Many former Republican officials have broken with Trump to endorse Biden’s campaign. His selection of some of them to join the new government could appease Senate Republicans, who may need to confirm many of Biden’s choices for top positions. The GOP could retain control of the chamber after two special elections in Georgia on January 5.

Still, too much cooperation across the aisle could draw the ire of progressives. Some already fear that uncooperative Senate Republicans could force Biden to scale back his ambitious campaign pledges to expand access to health care and lead a post-pandemic economic recovery that hinges on federal investments in green technology and jobs. to help fight climate change.

“I think there will be a huge misuse of the word ‘unity’ to imply that we need to water down the ideas Joe Biden just campaigned on,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the Campaign for Change committee. progressive. He said the country was more united around bold solutions to big problems than small-scale efforts to appease moderates on both sides.

Biden’s efforts at bipartisan reconciliation, meanwhile, could still be derailed by Trump’s refusal to concede the presidential race. It was not clear whether Biden and Trump would meet in the next few days, as modern tradition dictates.

Biden campaign spokeswoman Symone Sanders said, “Donald Trump does not decide who wins the election.”

“The people decide, the voters of the country decide,” Sanders said. “And the voters made their choice very clearly.”

Some supporters of the president have used similar language to make the contrary argument.

“The media cannot determine who the president is. People do it, ”Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri tweeted. “When all the legal votes have been counted, the recounts completed, and the fraud allegations dealt with, we will know who the winner is.”

PA National Political Editor Steve Peoples in New York City contributed to this report.