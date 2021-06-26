World
Biden promises ‘sustained’ aid as Afghanistan pullout draws near – Times of India
WASHINGTON: President Joe biden Friday promised Afghanistan’s top leaders a “lasting” partnership as it prepares to accelerate the end of America’s longest war amid escalation Taliban violence.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, met Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon ahead of their meeting with Biden at the White House later in the afternoon. While Biden pledged that the United States was determined to help Afghanistan, he also insisted that it was time for the US military to take a step back.
“The Afghans are going to have to decide their future,” Biden said in brief remarks at the start of his meeting with Afghan leaders. Biden did not specify what a “lasting” partnership might entail.
The leaders’ visit to Washington comes as the Biden administration has stepped up its exit plans ahead of the president’s 9/11 deadline to end a nearly 20-year war that has come at a staggering human cost.
Ghani also visited on her own on Friday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican House lawmakers. He met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday.
More than 2,400 US soldiers have been killed and 20,000 wounded in the war since 2001, according to the Department of Defense. It is estimated that more than 3,800 US private security contractors have been killed. The suffering has been even greater for Afghanistan, with estimates showing more than 66,000 Afghan soldiers killed and more than 2.7 million forced to flee their homes – mostly to Iran.
About 650 U.S. troops are expected to remain in Afghanistan to ensure the safety of diplomats after the main U.S. military force completes its withdrawal, much of which is expected to occur over the next two weeks, U.S. officials told The Associated Press.
Several hundred additional US forces will remain at Kabul airport, potentially until September. They will help Turkish troops provide security, a temporary move until a more formal Turkish-led security operation is in place, officials said on Thursday.
Overall, officials said the United States expects the U.S. military and coalition command, its leadership and most troops to be deployed by July 4, or shortly thereafter. , meeting an ambitious deadline that commanders worked out months ago.
Officials were not authorized to discuss the details of the withdrawal and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
The departure of most of the more than 4,000 troops who have been in the country in recent months comes well ahead of Biden’s September 11 deadline. And it comes against a backdrop of accelerating Taliban gains on the battlefield, fueling fears that the Afghan government and its military will collapse within months.
Ghani told a press conference after the Oval Office meeting that talks with Biden had been productive. He stressed that an increase in the number of Afghans joining the army as a sign of hope. But he also acknowledged the difficulty that lies ahead, suggesting that the timing was analogous to the hardships faced by the United States at the start of its Civil War.
“There have been setbacks, we recognize that – but the key now is stabilization,” he added.
Abdullah, who attended the meeting with Biden, subsequently stressed the importance of continued U.S. support.
“ We tend to forget that al-Qaida had reached a certain level of capability in Afghanistan which was a real danger and a threat to internal security, ” Abdullah told the PA in an interview. “If Afghanistan is completely abandoned, without support, without commitment, there is a risk that Afghanistan will once again become a refuge for terrorist groups.”
Secretary of State Antoine Blink, speaking in Paris on Friday, noted the increase in violence and cited “a real danger” that if the Taliban attempt to take the country by force, “we will see a resumption of a war or maybe worst”.
But, Blinken said, the Biden administration came to the conclusion that not withdrawing US troops, as the Trump administration promised the Taliban in February 2020, would have been a bad choice. The administration believes the Taliban have resumed attacks on US forces, causing the war to escalate.
Blinken added that a continued American presence “would certainly have helped significantly” the government in Kabul. “But what is almost certain is that our soldiers would have come to us and said, well, the situation has changed, we need more forces. And we would have repeated the cycle in which we have lived for 20 years. And at some point, it must be said that it must stop. ”
Yet Biden faces stiff criticism from some Republicans for withdrawing from Afghanistan, even though the president Donald trump reached the 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw all U.S. forces by May 2021.
McConnell on Thursday accused Biden of “choosing to give up the fight and invite even greater terrorist threats” and urged the president to delay the withdrawal of US forces.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back on Friday that Biden inherited an untenable situation from Trump, marked by a relatively low presence of coalition troops and a deal brokered by the Trump administration and the United Nations. Taliban to withdraw all American forces.
“This is the hand that was given to us,” Psaki said. “The president made a decision which is consistent with his opinion that this was not a winnable war. ”
Biden acknowledged the difficult situation Ghani and Abdullah face as they attempt to rebuild their country while avoiding Taliban aggression.
“They are doing an important job of trying to restore unity among Afghan leaders at all levels and the Afghans are going to have to decide their future, what they want, what they want,” Biden said. “ What they want. It won’t be our fault. ”
During his meeting with Republican House leaders, Ghani was confronted with questions about how his government would use the $ 3 billion in security assistance it is requesting from the United States and the recent gains of the United States. Taliban.
“We want to support them. We want them to be able to defend their country against the Taliban. But I’ll tell you that’s a pretty bleak assessment, ” said Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “The question is: can they push back the Taliban? ”
