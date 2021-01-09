Biden pledges to act against the pandemic and the economy.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Friday promised an accelerated response to a series of daunting and growing challenges as the economy shows further signs of weakness and the coronavirus pandemic has killed more Americans than ever.

One day, the Department of Labor reported that the the economy lost 140,000 jobs in December, ending a seven-month streak of growth after the country plunged into recession in the spring, Mr Biden said there was “an urgent and urgent need to act now.”

He has pledged to act quickly once he becomes president to push a stimulus package through Congress to help struggling individuals, small businesses, students, local governments and schools.

Mr Biden and his associates have yet to complete the proposal or pay the full amount. Forecasters expect further job losses this month amid the resurgence of the the pandemic and the imposition by state and local authorities of lockdowns and other restrictions on economic activity aimed at slowing the spread.