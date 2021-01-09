Biden pledges to act against the pandemic and the economy.
President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Friday promised an accelerated response to a series of daunting and growing challenges as the economy shows further signs of weakness and the coronavirus pandemic has killed more Americans than ever.
One day, the Department of Labor reported that the the economy lost 140,000 jobs in December, ending a seven-month streak of growth after the country plunged into recession in the spring, Mr Biden said there was “an urgent and urgent need to act now.”
He has pledged to act quickly once he becomes president to push a stimulus package through Congress to help struggling individuals, small businesses, students, local governments and schools.
Mr Biden and his associates have yet to complete the proposal or pay the full amount. Forecasters expect further job losses this month amid the resurgence of the the pandemic and the imposition by state and local authorities of lockdowns and other restrictions on economic activity aimed at slowing the spread.
“The price will be high,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Del.
He pledged to redouble efforts to slow the spread of the virus, which now kills 4,000 every day – more than those who perished during the Battle of Antietam during the Civil War, the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 or the terrorist attacks against September 11, 2001. Mr Biden’s team said the president-elect would immediately be provide more vaccines to states when he takes office, abruptly breaking away from Mr. Trump’s practice of withholding a few injections for second doses.
“People are really, really, really in desperate shape,” Biden said.
The move is part of an aggressive effort to “ensure that Americans who need it most get it as quickly as possible,” Biden’s transition team said on Friday. The vaccination plan, which will be officially unveiled next week, will also include federally managed vaccination sites in places like high school gymnasiums and sports stadiums, as well as mobile units to reach high populations. risk.
The president-elect has vowed to bring “at least 100 million Covid vaccines to the arms of the American people” during his first 100 days in office.
Source link